The Denver Broncos' season came to a disappointing finish on Sunday in Denver, and it ended heartbreakingly. In a situation that the Broncos and Sean Payton have consistently overcome this season, they finally cratered and could not pull off yet another comeback. After winning so many one-score games in a row, they finally lost one, and they lost the biggest one.

The Broncos turned in one of the more magical seasons in team history, with incredible win after incredible win. Whether it was officially ending the Chiefs' dynasty atop the AFC West or completing the most improbable comeback in league history, the Broncos were appointment television every week. Fans got a great treat week in and week out, and this team will be missed.

If nothing else, these Broncos were clutch. Bo Nix led the league in fourth-quarter comebacks this season, including a pair of overtime thrillers that he came out on top of. As our eyes begin to turn to the 2026 season, let's first take a final look back at some of the insanity of the 2025 campaign.

Top five moments from the Broncos' 2025 season

5) Justin Strnad gives the Broncos life

When the Broncos were attempting to mount the most improbable comeback in regular-season history, they needed a major defensive play to bring them all the way back. Strnad was able to pick off Jaxson Dart late in the fourth quarter, setting up an offensive touchdown that brought Denver within three. Most notably, it saved minutes of the clock and likely over half a field of yardage needed to move back down.

4) Nix hits Courtland Sutton as hes going down

With just seconds remaining in the first half against the Commanders, Nix was able to hit Courtland Sutton in the end zone for a touchdown as he was heading to the ground. Nix's body control kept his knee off the ground for a mere second as he was getting hit, but he and Sutton authored one of the more impressive touchdowns in football this year.

3) Nik Bonitto rejects Marcus Mariota

When the game is on the line, big money play makers need to step up. There might be no better example of a big money play maker on the pass rush in the NFL than Nik Bonitto, and he displayed that time and again all year. This time, he swatted a Marcus Mariota floated into the flat on a game-deciding two-point conversion attempt, securing a Broncos win over Washington in prime time.

2) Nix takes it himself to give Denver a lead over the Giants

The second play from the Broncos-Giants classic was Bo Nix's rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Nix seldom used his legs on design runs during the bulk of the season, but did so on this play to great impact. He took it to the house for 20 yards, giving the Broncos a temporary lead over the Giants. When he is at his best, his legs might be his biggest weapon.

1) Ja'Quan McMillian saves the season

With the season on the line, Ja'Quan McMillian did what he does best: make a play. He has become a ball-hawk in the second half over the past two seasons, and did it yet again in the Divisional Round against the Bills. He soared through the air and picked off Josh Allen in overtime, ending a Bills drive that only needed three points to win the game, and instead setting up a Broncos drive that sent them to the AFC Championship Game. Not even a few days later, this play broke up the Bills' entire franchise and sent their head coach packing.