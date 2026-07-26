Broncos may think twice about crucial position switch when camp begins

The Denver Broncos continue training camp with the veterans reporting on July 28th, so we're nearly at the last major milestone of the 2026 NFL Offseason. This offseason has been an interesting one for the Broncos, as this team swung a major trade for Jaylen Waddle but also had a 'run it back' mentality with many of their own players.

Overall, the Broncos probably got a bit better, but the team will have to deal with the defensive losses of John Franklin-Myers and Dre Greenlaw. However, the added talent with Waddle and the 2026 NFL Draft class could make up for that a bit.

There was also an interesting tidbit earlier in the offseason concerning a young player on the defensive side of the ball, and with camp soon beginning, the Broncos may think twice about this position switch that almost was.

Could the Denver Broncos re-move Jonah Elliss back to the ILB spot?

Much earlier in the offseason, head coach Sean Payton had said that EDGE Jonah Elliss would be takign snaps at the inside linebacker position this year:

Sean Payton said Jonah Elliss is going to take some snaps at ILB. — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) March 31, 2026

He also further elaborated on that move, offering up some player comparisons:



“It’s the decision to give him snaps going forward. Skill set, it’s a position where we are wanting—I drafted his brother [Saints LB Kaden Elliss]. The same thing happened with [Eagles LB] Zack Baun, only we couldn’t get Zack Baun on the field. Now Philadelphia managed to. It was really looking at your assets, and we know that he is smart, tough and he has all the… Sometimes, that inside backer position—one of the best in our league at San Francisco in [49ers LB] Fred Warner, you saw him play more out in space, outside backer. Sometimes you have to look at the skill set, and then project where you think it can go, and your depth on the edge that allows you to do something like that. We will have a chance to visit with him on it.”



- Sean Payton (via Broncos PR)

However, during OTAs back in June, Payton seemed to walk back that previous take that Elliss would get some snaps at the position but would instead remain at the EDGE spot. To be fair, Payton did not explicitly say earlier in the offseason that Elliss would be making a permanent, full-time move to the inside linebacker spot.

But where was some walk-back here during that OTAs media session. Yes, Jonathon Cooper's legal situation is a thing, but as of now, he is still on the Broncos and could suit up for the season. As for Elliss, he is definitely someone with all the tools and traits to excel at EDGE, and it is a more important position than being an inside linebacker.

With that said, Elliss hasn't had a clear path to significant snaps thus far, but he does have the skillset of someone who should see the field a lot. The idea of potentially moving him to the ILB spot would be that he could actually crack into the lineup more often.

The Broncos honestly have a 'good' problem on their hands in this regard, and with Payton saying that Elliss was is doing 'too good' outside, you almost wonder if he could see more snaps in a deliberate course of action by the defensive coaches.

With that being said, the Broncos ILB unit really isn't anything special, as Greenlaw is gone, and both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad re-signed on multi-year deals this offseason. Outside of those two moves, the Broncos drafted Red Murdock with the final pick in the NFL Draft, and they also signed Taurean York as an undrafted free agent.

With how few resources it took to acquire each player, it is likely that neither makes much of an impact. Logically and historically, the final pick in the NFL Draft and an undrafted free agent just don't make much of a mark in the NFL.

If training camp progresses and the Broncos aren't getting good enough play from the ILB unit, could Elliss 'switch' back, or at least work with both units?

Perhaps there is a good middle scenario where Elliss splits his time between the two spots, but I suppose you would risk him falling into the "'jack of all trades, master of none" situation. While Denver may indeed keep Elliss at EDGE and just give him more snaps if he earns it, I would also have to assume that there is a non-zero chance they could reconsider and actually give him some chances at ILB.

With the overall lack of talent in that room, this could be a story to keep an eye out for during camp.