Broncos sleeper has the perfect camp path to force a bigger conversation

As the Denver Broncos get ready for training camp, there are some fascinating roster dilemmas facing the coaching staff and front office.

If there is one position group the Broncos appear to have set in stone, it has to be the wide receiver position. Not only did the Broncos make their most significant move of the 2026 offseason at the receiver position (Jaylen Waddle trade), but they have everyone from last year's group returning once again in 2026.

That doesn't seem to leave much room for guys to come in and steal roster spots, but the conversation surrounding the wide receiver position is far from over. This has historically proven to be one of the position groups where GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton will make at least one surprising move.

One particular sleeper on the team heading into camp -- undrafted free agent Dane Key out of Nebraska -- might have the perfect path in training camp to force a bigger conversation.

Strong training camp from Dane Key could put other Broncos WRs in question

In every year of the Sean Payton era so far, the Broncos have made a move at the wide receiver position that, at least to a degree, has been a bit of a shocker.

Before the 2023 season, the Broncos decided to cut former 2nd-round pick KJ Hamler before the final year of his rookie deal was over. Even if that move wasn't truly shocking, the 2024 and 2025 offseasons brought the shock factor a bit more.

The Broncos traded Jerry Jeudy in the 2024 offseason to the Cleveland Browns, then decided to cut a healthy Tim Patrick after a solid camp and preseason.

During the lead up to the 2025 season, the Broncos made a surprise trade with the New Orleans Saints, sending them Devaughn Vele, who had a breakthrough year as a rookie with the team in 2024.

To think the receiver position might be set in stone before the start of training camp might be counting our chickens before they hatch. It's possible that the Broncos have their group of five players (typically the number Sean Payton keeps), but someone like Dane Key could change the roster equation.

Key played this past season at Nebraska, but he made his first mark at the college level as one of Will Levis's top targets at Kentucky. And funny enough, he's been putting in some work with Levis this offseason at Kentucky, getting ready for the upcoming season.

Key was a standout during Broncos OTAs, and has the type of big frame at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds that Sean Payton covets for his offense. One of the things he did really well at the college level was make contested catches, and that translated onto the practice field during rookie minicamp and OTAs, according to those who were in attendance.

Key is the brother of Broncos All-Pro special teams ace Devon Key, which won't necessarily impact his chances of making the 53-man roster, but certainly gives the team another fascinating potential storyline to follow. And just like his big brother, Key is going to have to make a mark on special teams to make the roster, which is one of the distinct advantages he might have over other players fighting for jobs at the position.

Trent Sherfield was the only receiver on the roster -- outside of Marvin Mims Jr. -- to play meaningful special teams snaps in 2025. Of course, we saw him get cut during the season, so the Broncos effectively didn't have any core special teams players at receiver other than their All-Pro return man.

Troy Franklin doesn't play special teams. Lil'Jordan Humphrey doesn't play special teams. If Dane Key can come out during training camp and not only keep making plays in the passing game but also bring some value on special teams, he could force an interesting conversation.

Should the Broncos consider trading a receiver like Troy Franklin, or should they try to keep six receivers on the 53?

It's going to be fun to see how things play out during camp, especially after the arrival of Waddle. The Broncos have enviable depth (finally) at the position, and even the established players on the team are going to get a push from newcomers like Key, whose combination of size and overall skill set at the position could make him the sleeper to monitor.