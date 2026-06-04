It took 3 days of Broncos OTAs for Sean Payton to call off defensive change

Earlier in the 2026 offseason, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton revealed a very interesting defensive change everyone has been eagerly anticipating ever since he said something.

Payton said that third-year player Jonah Elliss would get some work at inside linebacker during the offseason, and many felt like there was a chance the Broncos would move Elliss there permanently. There were a couple of key reasons motivating that position switch, including the fact that Elliss is simply too good a player not to be on the field more, and that the Broncos' inside linebacker position has needed help.

It only took three days at OTAs (and one media session), and Payton has already called that position change off. Thankfully, it's for a really good reason.

Denver Broncos HC Sean Payton says Jonah Elliss is too good at OLB to move inside

Jonah Elliss is staying at outside linebacker. May flex inside but Payton said “he’s doing too good outside.” — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) June 4, 2026

If nothing else, this provides some clarity for Elliss entering a pivotal year for his career. He was an All-Rookie performer in his rookie season back in 2024, and dealt with some injuries last year that limited his ability to contribute at full capacity.

Still, the Broncos view Elliss as an essential part of their plan defensively, which is why they were seemingly searching for any possible way to get him on the field.

If his best position is off the edge, it's best to leave him there. The Broncos are soon going to run into some crucial roster decisions that could force them to make some difficult cuts or trades. One of those difficult situations is that of Jonathon Cooper, whose cap hits rise substantially after this season (more than triple).

Whether or not that's part of the motivation to keep Elliss at outside linebacker remains to be seen, but this decision also thickens the plot for second-year player Que Robinson. Robinson was really promising in the reps he got last season for the Broncos, albeit limited over the course of the season.

Elliss staying at outside linebacker wipes one of the most interesting storylines of OTAs off the table, but it does create a bunch of new threads we can follow.

What does Elliss staying at outside linebacker mean for former 3rd-round pick Drew Sanders, who moved back to the edge this offseason? What does this surprising decision to call off the position change mean for the rookie inside linebacker the Broncos brought in this year (Red Murdock, Taurean York)?

It will be fun to see if the Broncos also decide they want to make an additional move to boost their depth at linebacker, since that was one of the motivations for moving Elliss there in the first place.

Regardless, keeping Elliss at the outside linebacker position is anything but bad news. That's where he was drafted, and he's already shown he can be extremely productive there when given opportunities. This decision may mean there are more opportunities coming, one way or another.