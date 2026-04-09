Broncos’ surprise position switch opens the door for forgotten prospect

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton surprised everybody when he announced at the NFL owners meetings that third-year player Jonah Elliss would be taking some snaps at the linebacker position this year.

As shocking as that news was, it makes a lot of sense for a couple of reasons. The Broncos have to find more ways to get Elliss on the field, first and foremost. But they also have an abundance of players off the edge who need playing time.

They've really put the idea that "you can't have too many good pass rushers" to the test. And while player most immediately impacted by Elliss taking snaps at linebacker would have to be second-year player Que Robinson, there is another forgotten prospect on the roster who was one of the team's most coveted UDFA signings a year ago who could be in line for a year two jump: Former Missouri product Johnny Walker.

Johnny Walker gives Denver Broncos another pass rush weapon off the edge

When it comes to trying to project which undrafted free agents could end up making the final 53-man roster, you always have to first look at the amount of money invested in each player. The Broncos gave Walker a whopping $254,000 in total guaranteed money and a $20,000 signing bonus.

For a frame of reference, the Broncos gave 6th-round pick Jeremy Crawshaw a little less than $175,000 in guarantees last year.

Walker was placed on injured reserve in late July with a "lower body" injury, so we didn't even get to see him during preseason action. But because of how much the Broncos invested in him, it's clear that they believed in his long-term projection as much as his ability to crack the roster as a rookie free agent.

Over the course of his final two seasons at Missouri, he racked up 14.5 sacks and six forced fumbles, adding 22 tackles for loss. He really showed improvement over those last two seasons, even without ideal size or athletic traits. And it's likely for those reasons that he went undrafted.

But now, everyone is getting a clean slate. The position switch of Jonah Elliss has added some intrigue to the back end of the roster when it comes to both the defensive line and outside linebacker positions, because the Broncos like to have a fully loaded group of 10 or 11 guys on their active roster there.

And looking at the amount the Broncos gave him in guaranteed cash last year, it's not unreasonable to assume they had a 6th-round grade on him as a prospect. Even if they just had a draftable grade on him as a prospect, he becomes intriguing as we approach another offseason program.

There aren't a ton of snaps available off the edge, even if Jonah Elliss is making a full-time switch to that position. Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper are one of the best duos off the edge in the NFL, Dondrea Tillman is back for proven depth, and Que Robinson showed a number of flashes in limited action last season.

If Walker can impress throughout the offseason program, however, it could be another huge bonus for Denver's future off the edge. Tillman is a free agent after the season, and perhaps Walker can help so they don't miss a beat in the even of an injury this season.

If nothing else, Walker is another potential piece of the puzzle, and a diamond in the rough on a loaded roster. We'll see how the Broncos approach the remainder of the offseason when it comes to their pass rush, but even if Walker is able to show something in the preseason and get some more time on the practice squad, his future projection is intriguing.