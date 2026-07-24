Broncos may have the answer to Panthers' crushing training camp blow

The overwhelming excitement of training camps getting underway around the NFL is met with the unfortunate and brutal reality for every team: Injuries.

The Carolina Panthers were one of the first teams to get out onto the field for training camp practices this offseason, and unfortunately, they're already dealing with the aftermath of a major injury to a key young player. Outside linebacker Nic Scourton, a 2nd-round pick in last year's draft, was carted off the field at practice due to a torn ACL.

As is often the case, the loss of a key young player like Scourton might open the door for the Panthers to make a trade with any team around the league that might have a surplus off the edge, and the Denver Broncos could be one of those teams.

Broncos general manager George Paton has been collecting one pass rusher after another, and with some difficult roster gymnastics to navigate, he might at least be willing to take some calls.

Broncos might be able to help out the Panthers with a pass rusher trade

Entering training camp, the Denver Broncos' edge rusher group is enviable. Although we don't exactly know what is going to end up happening with the off-field situation of veteran Jonathon Cooper, the Broncos' current group includes more players worthy of the 53-man roster than can realistically be kept:

Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Jonah Elliss

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson

Drew Sanders

Johnny Walker Jr.

Dasan McCullough

Panthers general manager Dan Morgan has already been very aggressive in upgrading his roster defensively this offseason, signing veteran free agents Jaelan Phillips to help in the pass rush department as well as Devin Lloyd from the inside linebacker position.

The aggressiveness this offseason to improve is due to the Panthers winning the NFC South division title last year, and obviously trying to not only repeat as division champions, but get better from their 8-9 record.

The Panthers' defense was one of their most substantially improved areas already, and they were banking on a player like Scourton being a big part of the equation going forward.

The Broncos -- or any team, for that matter -- don't have to be doing the Panthers any favors, but you never know when the situation is going to be right. If the Broncos make it through their own training camp and preseason fully healthy off the edge, they might be inclined to keep a young player like Sanders, Walker, or McCullough on the 53-man roster and trade from their surplus.

Again, it's nothing they have to do, but it's something they could do if a young player emerges throughout camp and potentially forces the issue.

The one caveat is that the Broncos pulling off a trade involving an edge rusher would likely have to mean that Jonathon Cooper's legal situation is cleared with both the team and the league. At this point, it's tough to know exactly what's going to happen there.

Even with Cooper's situation in mind, the Broncos have five players that could realistically be contributors this season if they're all healthy (including Drew Sanders), and potentially more if players like Walker and McCullough emerge.

Regardless, with the Panthers having old friend Ejiro Evero as their defensive coordinator, his familiarity with some of the players on the roster as well as translatability with his scheme could at least cause the Panthers to come calling.