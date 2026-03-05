Broncos may have a huge front office problem if the team 'runs it back' in 2026

The Denver Broncos could make the right moves this offseason and jump into a Super Bowl contention spot once again in 2026. It was not clear through the first few weeks of the season if this team was indeed good enough to win it all, but as the wins piled up, it became clear that Denver did have the formula.

As we all know, the devastating broken ankle that Bo Nix suffered in the Divisional Round might end up going down as the biggest 'what if' of his entire career if the Broncos can't win a Super Bowl with Nix under center.

Hopefully, the front office embraces an all-in mentality this offseason and adds at key positions of need. The team can be aggressive without being reckless, but one thing they absolutely cannot do is 'run it back' with many of the same players, but that is a concern.

The Denver Broncos simply cannot run it back with the same players in 2026

To put it bluntly, the Broncos will have a massive front office problem if the 'run it back' mentality is the avenue that they take this offseason. The only argument for this, and it's still a flawed one, is that the Broncos got to the point they did with the current players on the roster, so naturally, they could again get that far in 2026, right?

Well, we have already seen the Buffalo Bills swing a major trade for DJ Moore, so a team that the Broncos saw in the playoffs already got better. In Denver's specific case, the team clearly had some areas of underperformance, so there isn't much of a reason to not significantly upgrade.

Tight end, running back, and wide receiver simply weren't good enough in 2026. Not being aggressive in adding at least one high-end player at one of these positions would be straight-up malpractice, and the same goes for inside linebacker as well.

It has felt like General Manager George Paton has left some meat on the bone with moves he could have made, but didn't. For example, why didn't Paton swing this trade for Moore? He would have fit right in with the Broncos current wide receiver room.

It's safe to say that many Broncos fans are a bit worried that this team isn't going to be as aggressive as they could because 'they like who they have,' which is a phrase that has become synonymous with the organization at times.

Upgrading big-time at running back and inside linebacker would change things, though. If the Broncos were to come away with players like Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd, things would be a different story. If there aren't notable upgrades, it would not be a stretch to say that the team does have a major front office problem.