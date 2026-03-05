Broncos caught sleeping as Bills pull off massive trade to upgrade offense

The Denver Broncos are not going to win a Super Bowl in this current window without pulling off some sort of major upgrade on the offensive side of the ball. Defensively, despite the inconsistencies at linebacker, the team is still good enough to win it all.

What is missing are upgrades at wide receiver, running back, and tight end, and the Broncos did try to bring in upgrades last offseason with J.K. Dobbins, Evan Engram, and wide receiver, but things just did not work out overall.

Dobbins was hurt for about half the season, and Engram's involvement in the offense was not as big as some had hoped. Bryant was struggling to stay healthy as well. As free agency approaches, there was an ideal wide receiver trade target out there that the Broncos should have swung a deal for, but they were just caught sleeping thanks to this AFC juggernaut.

Buffalo Bills trade for WR DJ Moore, but the Denver Broncos should have...

On Thursday, news broke that the Chicago Bears would be trading stud wide receiver DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills for what is being called 'mid-round' compensation.

Why couldn't this have been the Broncos? What am I missing here? Moore came into the NFL at the same time as Courtland Sutton and has over 8,000 receiving yards across his eight years in the NFL. In fact, Moore has four 1,000-yard seasons and actually has not missed a game in the 17-game era.

He fell out of favor a bit with the Bears in 2025 due to Chicago's youth movement on offense, but Moore is only set to play in his age-29 season and is clearly still an effective player who would have been an ideal '1a' on offense next to Courtland Sutton.

It does not take a football savant to see that the Broncos receiver room was downright awful in 2025. Buffalo's front office clearly saw an avenue to upgrade at receiver, but for whatever reason, the Broncos front office did not.

Despite both teams having bottom-tier receiver play in 2025, it's the Broncos that are caught sleeping. In order to win a Super Bowl in the NFL, teams have to swing for the fences and get aggressive sometimes.

A Moore trade would have been an ideal swing for the Broncos to take, especially for the development of Bo Nix entering a very crucial third year in the NFL. This was a massive miss by the Broncos.