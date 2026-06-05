Broncos may have a cut candidate hiding in plain sight at OTAs

We're still quite a way away from the final roster cutdown, but it's not hard to see who the Denver Broncos could end up parting with. For players who are buried in the depth chart and hope to make a name for themselves, the Broncos just aren't that type of team to do that.

This roster is so loaded and returning most of their 2025 starters. There is still a major need for depth, but even many of the depth pieces are set in stone. With all of this being the case, there are going to be some tough roster decisions that the coaches and front office have to make.

That remains the case for the 31 other teams, but for teams like Denver, the Los Angeles Rams, and other top-tier teams, these roster decisions are going to be highly difficult. For the Broncos, among the many cut candidates, this one sticks out as being notable.

Denver Broncos RB Jaleel McLaughlin could be a notable cut candidate this offseason

Jaleel McLaughlin was undrafted following the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has carved out a rather successful NFL tenure thus far. Across 41 regular season games, he's racked up 1,093 yards, three touchdowns, and has averaged a healthy 4.8 yards per carry.

He also added 59 receptions for 263 yards and another four touchdowns. McLaughlin missed just one game across the first two seasons, but only suited up for eight in the regular season last year.

The Broncos had this weird affinity for Tyler Badie for much of the season. Badie's pass protection ability seemed to give him an edge over McLaughlin. On paper, the now fourth-year running back is an efficient player, but he's obviously not a bell-cow running back and has never really been more than a third-ish option.

The Broncos not only re-signed J.K. Dobbins this offseason, but they also added Jonah Coleman in Round 4 of the 2026 NFL Draft. Coleman is a tough runner between the tackles, does not fumble, and is great in pass protection. He profiles as, at best, a starting-caliber running back with bell-cow upside.

While Coleman isn't fast and won't outrun a ton of players, he has a profile that the Broncos have needed at the position. RJ Harvey is also still in the mix. Last year's second-round pick scored 12 touchdowns and displayed a high-end receiving ability.

Furthermore, the Broncos do appear to have their fullback position locked down with Adam Prentice. In total, the Broncos have kept and will likely continue to keep four running backs on the roster, which includes Prentice.

The running back room is very likely going to feature Dobbins, Coleman, and Harvey, with Prentice as the true fullback option. This would also spell disaster for someone like Nate Adkins, who is a tight end/fullback hybrid, but this also makes it nearly impossible for McLaughlin to make the roster.

The Broncos could perhaps snag him back onto the practice squad, which would be fine, but there doesn't appear to be a viable path for the shifty player to get onto the final roster for 2026.