4 Broncos' players fans want to see more out of as 2026 offseason progresses

The Denver Broncos got started with OTAs rather late, but there seems to be a clear method for how Sean Payton and the coaches have wanted to structure this offseason. The Broncos did have media availability following the Thursday OTA session, and a lot of significant stuff was said.

This team is not satisfied and is not willing to just maintain the status quo - it's obvious that the Broncos want to take this operation to the next level and compete for a Super Bowl title this year. With how 2025 ended, this could not be more true.

Well, the Broncos won't get to the mountaintop unless the entire roster comes together, but it also will not happen unless a handful of players step up. Broncos fans surely want to see more out of these players as the offseason rolls on.

Denver Broncos fans want to see more out of certain players this offseason

Jahdae Barron, CB

Payton dropped a bit of a nugget that could turn out to be rather significant:

Asked Sean Payton on Jahdae Barron’s utilization entering Year 2. Made clear they still see him as able to play inside/outside, but confirmed they expect him to compete at outside CB.



Will be one of the most interesting developments through camp. pic.twitter.com/dLn8OacXjn — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) June 4, 2026

Payton said that Barron will compete at the outside cornerback spot. The first-round pick back in the 2025 NFL Draft didn't play much during his rookie season, as both Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian were solid starters.

Simply put, there wasn't a path for Barron to see significant snaps. With his now being in year two and perhaps having more pressure than last year, the time is now for Barron to step up. It would feel rather insane if a second-year, first-round draft pick still was not a starter, right?

Taking Barron may not have been the right move in the first place, as the Broncos were already fielding a surplus at the position, but if the team envisions him competing at the outside, that also kind of tell us that Moss isn't a sure-fire thing to return as the starter.

Riley Moss, CB

Speaking of Moss, the oft-targeted cornerback is in the final year of his contract with the Broncos. Despite being called for a ton of penalties last year, Moss was stingy in coverage and played in every single game, also leading the NFL in defended passes.

Moss is a good player, but some of those penalties need to be cut down in 2026. With Barron seemingly breathing down his neck, these two need to truly bring the best out of each other. Moss is a bigger player and is likely more 'built' to be an outside cornerback, and he has two years of starting experience that Barron does not have.

Furthermore, if Moss wins this job and cleans up his play in 2026, the Broncos may have no choice but to extend him for the long-term. No matter how you slice it, Moss needs to step up a bit.

Jaylen Waddle, WR

Jaylen Waddle obviously hasn't done anything wrong, but he was the Broncos big-time addition this offseason and the move to hopefully get this team over the hump. Waddle's skill set at the position fits this offense perfectly. He's a dynamic playmaker with elite separation, and has the ability to line up on the outside and in the slot.

Waddle is what the team was missing on offense, and the Broncos did give up first and third-round picks in the deal, so he wasn't cheap. This trade has been what's been talked about the most this offseason. Many would expect Waddle to easily break the 1,000-yard mark, as he did across his first three seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Denver's offense has been capped these last couple of seasons due to an overall lack of consistency with the playmakers. Waddle's addition should be the tide that raises this boat.

Evan Engram, TE

Evan Engram saw two new rookies enter the room in Justin Joly and Dallen Bentley, and Engram himself is in the final year of his contract. Last year, he hauled in 50 passes, but finished with fewer than 500 yards, and had just one touchdown.

Obviously, Engram was billed as the 'Joker,' but that didn't end up being the case. With Engram seeing a close friend of his and former teammate in Davis Webb now calling the plays, there is reason to believe that Engram could be a more efficient target in 2026.

Despite us being excited about the two rookies, Engram may end up being the best receiving option at tight end the Broncos have this year. If that is the case, he'll be the first option and get the majority of those snaps.

Engram has a long history of being a productive receiving tight end in this league. He's athletic for the position and has always been a sharp route-runner. While he is on the wrong side of 30, there has to be a strong year somewhere, right?

The Broncos being able to field a threatening tight end room would send this offense into a new dimension. Fans definitely want to see Engram step up.