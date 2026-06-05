Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga takes fatal flaw into his own hands (literally)

Denver Broncos fans are probably still having flashbacks of Talanoa Hufanga failing to come down with what should've been multiple interceptions, and understandably so. The star safety's inability to corral the football repeatedly reared its ugly head.

A glance at the stats doesn't tell a complete story. Hufanga didn't record a pick last season, though the donut in the box score had little to do with a shortage of opportunities. It's quite the opposite, actually.

Hufanga had several chances to force timely turnovers, including when Denver needed it most in their AFC Championship Game loss to the New England Patriots. However, the 27-year-old doesn't have butterfingers, nor is this a case of the yips. His struggles catching the ball were admittedly a byproduct of a wrist injury that sidelined him for most of 2024, which he's motivated to show.

While addressing the media on Day 3 of the Broncos' organized team activities (OTAs), Hufanga highlighted the challenge of recovering from a hand issue. He believes his muffs were more about a lack of reps after surgery than anything — but he's officially back on the Jugs machine.

"My hand-eye coordination was not great, but that isn't an excuse, so I own up to it, and I've got to be better for the team," Hufanga stated.

Broncos' Talanoa Hufanga is eager to put drop concerns in the rearview mirror

There wasn't much sugarcoating, if any. Hufanga acknowledged the reality of a less-than-ideal situation while begrudgingly conceding he blew multiple "gimmes." Nevertheless, the only way to move forward is to address the matter head-on and put in the work, and that appears to be his approach.

A healthy offseason should do wonders for Hufanga, who earned All-Pro Second Team honors in 2025 despite his shortcomings in securing the ball. He doesn't have to worry about avoiding any setbacks and can focus on improving in a key area.

After signing a three-year, $39 million contract with Denver last March, Hufanga quickly proved to be a valuable addition. He amassed 106 tackles (six for loss), 11 pass deflections, two sacks, and a forced fumble across 17 games in his inaugural Broncos campaign. Pro Football Focus gave him a solid 72.0 overall grade, good for 20th among 98 qualified safeties.

Yet, it's easy to envision Hufanga making an even greater impact if he can snag his first interception since 2023. Forcing more turnovers figures to be a point of emphasis for him and the Broncos' elite defense.