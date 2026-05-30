Broncos' Super Bowl odds could rest on the improvement of this key statistic

It might get tiring hearing that the Denver Broncos can win the Super Bowl in the 2026 NFL Season, but it's the truth. And with the 2025 season behind us, it's also probably a bit tiring hearing people talk about if Bo Nix did not break his ankle.

Until the regular season rolls around in September, that is what people will continue to talk about. This could go down as one of the biggest 'what ifs' in the history of the team, especially if the Broncos do not win a Super Bowl in the Nix era. On paper, the roster is plenty good enough.

And this goes for the coaching staff as well. There might not be a single thing that this team can't do when the season rolls around, but this key statistic is a massive area of improvement, and it being improved (or not) could make or break the team's chances at winning it all in 2026.

Denver Broncos must improve with turnovers for the 2026 NFL Season

This ended up being a huge area of regression for the team in 2025. Last year, the Broncos finished with just 14 forced turnovers, which was the 4th-fewest in the league. For reference, in 2024, the team forced 25 turnovers, which was the 6th-most.

Furthermore, here are the turnover totals for the most recent Super Bowl champions:



2025: Seattle Seahawks, 25

2024: Philadelphia Eagles, 26

2023: Kansas City Chiefs, 17

2022: Kansas City Chiefs, 20

2021: Los Angeles Rams, 25

That averages out to 22.6 turnovers per season for the last five Super Bowl winners. That would obviously round up to 23, and with the Broncos being at just 14 turnovers in 2025, this team, is, in essence, nine turnovers behind the recent pace for Super Bowl champions.

It was a troubling trend to see this number drop so drastically. During the 2025 season, the Broncos had nine total games forcing zero turnovers, and did not force more than two in a game during the regular season. Denver forced zero turnovers in Weeks 4-6 and had another multi-game streak of zero turnovers, which game in Weeks 16 and 17.

In 2024, the Broncos forced turnovers in 12 separate regular season games, failing to force a turnover in just five contests. No matter how you slice this, it's a clear, obvious, and perhaps troubling regression.

The Broncos are simply going to have to reverse this trend in 2026 if they hope to win it all. Being able to steal an extra possession here and there could end up being the difference in an entire game, and I would have to assume that some of the Broncos one-score wins could have been a lot less stressful had the defense forced a turnover here and there.

Now, yes, turnovers might end up also being a bit of luck, as sometimes, a player just so happens to be in the right place at the right time, and things like tipped balls or forced fumbles can also be luck. We did see stud safety Talanoa Hufanga oddly drop about five interceptions in the regular season, too, so that could be a small reason here.

With the defense still in good hands under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, and this unit having a history of forcing a ton of turnovers, this could end up tilting in the Broncos' favor in 2026.