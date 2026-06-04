Courtland Sutton’s emphatic message at Broncos OTAs will have fans smiling

Heading into the 2026 NFL Offseason, it was clear that the Denver Broncos needed help at tight end, running back, and inside linebacker. Those three positions have actually been pretty notable roster needs for a while now.

Unfortunately, despite the additions for 2025, all three positions weren't truly settled and needed more help. This offseason, however, we saw key additions in Justin Joly, Dallen Bentley, Jonah Coleman, Red Murdock, and Taurean York.

The biggest investment was the fourth-round pick in Coleman, as the Broncos primarily used day three selections to try and fix these positions. Despite the tight end position, in particular, still being a bit shaky, wide receiver Courtland Sutton publically, and emphatically, called out those who are doubting the position.

Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton publically backs up the tight end room

Sutton really didn't mince words, either, in speaking with the media following OTAs on Thursday:

Courtland Sutton: “I don’t like the bashing of our tight end room. I’m saying that publicly.” — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) June 4, 2026

Sutton isn't wrong in that the tight end room has been bashed this offseason, but it's been done for good reason, in my opinion. Even for much of Sutton's career with the Broncos, the team has had bottom-tier tight end production.

The team signed Evan Engram on a two-year deal last offseason, and he was quickly billed as the 'Joker' of the offense. While he did haul in 50 receptions, Engram finished with just 461 receptions and one touchdown. According to Pro Football Reference, Engram had eight drops, and a drop rate of 10.5 percent, which was the highest of his career.

He had a passer rating when targeted of 86.6, so he wasn't a super efficient player. The other regular in the room has been Adam Trautman, more of a 'just a guy' type of player who has not had over 204 yards as a receiver for the Broncos.

The Broncos added Joly and Bentley into the room in two notable moves that clearly prove the front office didn't think the room was good enough. Sutton is being an awesome teammate in saying that h 'doesn't like' the bashing of the room, but to be honest, it's been warranted.

Yes, we're fans of the Broncos and want the entire team to do well, but weaker positions need to be called out and talked about. Hopefully, one or both of Joly or Bentley emerge as viable options, and perhaps even Caleb Lohner can be a fun option, too.

There is suddenly a ton of younger talent present in the room now, so perhaps this offseason was the major change that the position needed to finally get on the right track.