Chiefs' expert heaps on praise for a trio of Broncos NFL Draft picks

The Denver Broncos made a major trade for Jaylen Waddle in a deliberate, smart move by this front office. Given where the roster stood and the all-in window that the team finds themselves in, pulling off a trade like this makes all the sense in the world.

The Broncos parted with their own first and third-round picks, while also swapping fourth-rounders with the Dolphins. Overall, Denver and Miami made a trade that benefits each side. Waddle slides right into this wide receiver room and fits in perfectly as the de-facto No. 1 player.

As for the 2026 NFL Draft, the Broncos still managed to make the most of their picks, and despite not even picking in the first two rounds, Denver did appear to bring in a solid class filled with great value, and even a Kansas City Chiefs writer seems to agree.

Denver Broncos could have a fun rookie class waiting to explode onto the scene in 2026

In Arrowhead Addict, Matthew Chabot had some glowing things to say about a few of the Broncos rookies from the NFL Draft:



"Pick 108: Jonah Coleman, RB, Washington - Grade: A-



Coleman was my RB2 in this draft, and the Broncos landing him outside of the top 100 was astonishing to me. With RJ Harvey already on the roster and showing flashes, Coleman becomes the perfect complement with his ability to impact the game as a pass blocker and power rusher. Coleman will have a very long NFL career, and at worst, he will be a third-down back known for his ability to manage aggressive pass rushers.



Pick 111: Kage Casey, OL, Boise State - Grade: B+



Casey was a guy I followed closely at the start of the year after Boise State's incredible run in the 2024 CFB season. He is an undersized tackle who lacks length but is a mauling run blocker who explodes with his lower half to gain early leverage. Casey is likely a depth guy for Denver who can play guard or tackle off the bench, and that type of versatility is valuable on Day 3 of the draft.



Pick 257: Red Murdock, LB, Buffalo - Grade: A-



Murdock is a tackling machine who has totaled just shy of 300 tackles over his last two seasons with Buffalo. While people will make the argument that the lower level of competition impacted those stats, you do not just stumble into 150-tackle seasons. Sideline to sideline, Murdock is all over the field, and his production does not lie. He is likely a special teams contributor who provides valuable depth despite his limited pass coverage ability, but he is a great Mr. Irrelevant pickup for the Broncos."

Chabot really doesn't mince words here, highlighting Jonah Coleman's power-rushing ability and his pass protection. He talks positively about Kage Casey and notes that he's a great run blocker, and even talks about Red Murdock, a 'tackling machine' who is able to make plays all over the field.

While these three players in particular aren't likely going to be immediate starters, there is a path for all three to eventually emerge in that role. Coleman's ability as a runner between the tackles and his likely third-down ability might be able to get him into the starting lineup on a full-time basis as early as 2027.

This would assume that the Broncos see J.K. Dobbins stay on the field, for the most part, in 2026. Dobbins' contract isn't anything tough to get out of after 2026, so another injury-plagued year could have the former Washington Husky starting for the Broncos.

Casey feels like a logical replacement for left guard Ben Powers, who is a free agent following the 2026 season. Simply put, the Broncos cannot keep paying all five starters along the offensive line - at some point, Denver is going to have to hit on another draft pick and take advantage of a rookie contract, which is what they have most recently done with guys like Luke Wattenberg and Quinn Meinerz.

And as for Murdock, his hyper-productive style of play could honestly get him onto the field rather early, but even with the Broncos starting inside linebacker duo still being a bit of a weakness, both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad got multi-year deals this past offseason, so it feels like they're both going to start every week.

But after that, a third linebacker hasn't necessarily emerged, as Dre Greenlaw is out of the picture and there is no guarantee that Jonah Elliss does anything special. Overall, though, the Broncos getting contributions from their rookie class appears to be on the table in a big way for 2026.