Early 2027 NFL mock draft has Broncos approaching overkill at one position

Fortunately, the Denver Broncos aren't one of the worst teams in the NFL approaching the 2026 season, as many of those teams are all surely wanting fast-forward through this season, as next year's NFL Draft is projected to be quite good.

The Broncos clearly have bigger fish to fry and surely hope to pick with the 32nd overall selection in Round 1 of the 2027 NFL Draft. The Broncos ended up with the 30th pick, but the team decided that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was going to end up being a better value with that pick than actually using it.

Denver is probably now way more likely to keep that pick and use it on a rookie prospect in next year's NFL Draft, and this early 2027 mock draft has the team using their first-round pick on a position that has taken the spotlight time and time again.

Denver Broncos take Arkansas EDGE Quincy Rhodes in Round 1

Chris Hummer, for CBS Sports, picked Quincy Rhodes from Arkansas as the Broncos first-round pick in this early 2027 NFL Mock Draft:



"Arkansas fought hard to re-sign Rhodes this offseason as national powers circled around him as a potential portal entrant. They did so for a reason -- he's one of the best pass rushers in the FBS. He's a massive 6-foot-6, 276 pounds and put up 15.5 TFLs and 8 sacks last year. Can play multiple spots along the line of scrimmage and has an excellent array of pass rush moves."

As a junior in 2025, Rhodes racked up 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.0 sacks in 12 games, also finishing with 44 total tackles and a forced fumble. Rhodes has great size and could end up settling into a 3-4 defensive end spot, but if Hummer's analysis is correct, Rhodes may also be able to play, let's say, as a 3-4 outside linebacker.

The Broncos have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, so using a first-round pick on another player along the defensive line would feel a bit overkill at the moment. The Broncos have taken two third-rounders at defensive end in back-to-back drafts in Sai'vion Jones and Tyler Onyedim, still have Enyi Uwazurike in the picture, and still also have Zach Allen playing elite football.

Off the edge, Nik Bonitto doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and other key players like Jonathon Cooper, Que Robinson, and Dondrea Tillman feel rather secure in their spots. It would be hard to stomach the Broncos taking another player in the trenches on defense unless that unit kind of falls apart in 2026, which also does not feel likely.

Given the team is currently slated to see all of Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and Brandon Jones hit the free agency market in 2027, the secondary may be a spot to address. Inside linebacker could also still be a major need, as Denver didn't use a ton of resources in that spot this offseason.

Heck, even tackle could be a need, as Garett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey are both getting up there in age. Yes, the Broncos have built this defensive line into one of the best, deepest units in the league, but that has also afforded them the ability to feel secure with that group.

Sure, the Broncos could always find a reason to add another player to the defensive line in next year's draft, but a first-round pick would feel like a bit much.