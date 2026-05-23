Forgotten Broncos veteran could make OTAs his comeback moment

The Denver Broncos will not begin OTAs until the beginning of June, but the offseason activities are truly right around the corner. This team obviously has Super Bowl hopes for 2026, and while every team has those hopes, there may only be eight-ish teams in the league right now that are truly capable of winning it all.

And it's not like Denver lost in the middle of the playoffs or anything - with the way the 2025 season ended, there has to be a heightened level of motivation for the entire group. From the front office down to the players, the 2026 Broncos could end up being one of the more influential teams in the history of the team.

The Broncos have been able to build this elite roster through a ton of high-end free agency moves, trades, and stellar drafting. With the best players on the team well-known and talked about the most, that does leave some other key veterans flying under the radar.

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones could send a loud message to the team at OTAs

With OTAs approaching, veteran safety Brandon Jones has a chance to begin sending a loud message to the rest of the team. Jones, unfortunately, back in Week 15 of the 2025 season, suffered a torn pectoral in the Broncos victory over the Green Bay Packers, and he had surgery the following month.

In two years with the Broncos, including the playoffs, Jones has missed six games. He's missed two playoff games, both in 2025, and four regular season games; one in 2024, and three in 2025. Jones is also in the final year of a three-year deal he signed with the team before the 2024 season.

Joining Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian as other key secondary free agents, Jones has flown under the radar but has consistently been a high-performing player for the Broncos. What makes Jones such a strong player is his ability to do everythong at the position.

He's excelled near the line of scrimmage and has enough physicality to make plays there, but he's also quite good in coverage. His absence in 2025 was felt. With a star-studded secondary featuring the best cornerback room in the NFL and a top-10 safety in Talanoa Hufanga, Jones is kind of just there.

But he shouldn't be, and with OTAs right around the corner, assuming Jones is healthy enough to at least get into the field, he'll begin the process of re-establishing himself on the Broncos defense. One thing to keep in mind is that Jones was an immediate free agent signing by the Broncos back in March of 2024.

This was clearly a player that the team coveted, and if the secondary hopes to remain as one of the best in the league, Jones will need to be a huge part of that equation. He also surely knows what his contract says, and I can't imagine he isn't thinking about if the Broncos would offer him an extension.

Having just turned 28 years old, Jones surely has a few more solid years left. With Denver having drafted safety Miles Scott in the 2026 NFL Draft, the team may have set a the foundation for Jones' eventual departure.

But he could end up sending an emphatic message to the front office and coaching staff beginning with OTAs.