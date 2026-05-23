Broncos OTAs could reveal first real glimpse of Bo Nix protection plan

When the Denver Broncos take the field at OTAs, it will be the first time anyone will see new offensive coordinator Davis Webb putting his stamp on the offense. And as he continues to recover from an ankle procedure, we don't expect to necessarily see starting quarterback Bo Nix out there for the entirety of offseason work.

The Broncos are going to bring Nix along slowly, but that doesn't mean we won't get our first glimpse at what the team's "protection plan" is going to be for their star player going forward.

Nix has been largely fantastic through his first two NFL seasons, even if he hasn't been the most consistent. He's helped the team win a lot of football games, including the first playoff win since the Super Bowl 50 season. Nix's health and availability are obviously critical to the Broncos, but this season is particularly pressure-packed because he's also extension-eligible after the year is over.

What kind of glimpse could we get at the team's plans with the offense and Nix after his devastating playoff ankle injury?

Denver Broncos OTAs could reveal offensive plan for Bo Nix after playoff ankle injury

When OTAs officially roll around on June 2, it could end up being the first time the media gets the opportunity to talk to Broncos offensive coordinator Davis Webb since his promotion earlier this offseason.

Webb has been the Broncos' quarterbacks coach since 2023, and was promoted this offseason as Sean Payton sees his potential as a play-caller at the highest level.

The question to Webb is going to be a very simple one, whenever the opportunity comes to ask it: Are you going to adjust the offense to be more risk-averse after Bo Nix's injury?

In all likelihood, we're not going to hear about any major changes like that, but the Broncos have been candid about Nix's injury from the start. It's fair to wonder at this point, because the obvious elephant in the room is that Nix's mobility is what makes him so special as a player.

And that's more than just taking off and making plays as a runner. Nix is obviously a very athletic asset with explosiveness and speed as a ball carrier, but he's also one of the best in the NFL at escaping pressure and avoiding being sacked. On top of that, Nix is one of the best play-action quarterbacks in the NFL. Making throws on the move, especially to his right, have been a hallmark of the offense since he got into the NFL.

Needless to say, Nix's ability to operate without restrictions will be mission critical. The question is whether or not the Broncos are going to admit in the month of June whether or not they're going to pull back the reins on him within the offensive structure.

We need to see more of the Broncos going under center this coming season. And some insight we might get from Webb is what the run game philosophy is going to be. He's not going to get on a microphone and tell us all the exact percentage of the time the team will be running the ball, but we might be able to glean something from his overall strategy and philosophy.

Nix led the NFL in pass attempts last season. His 612 pass attempts were the result of the Broncos simply not being able to run the ball consistently for most of the season. That's far too much pressure to put on him to throw the ball that many times throughout the course of the season.

Once OTAs get underway, Broncos Country will be looking for some clarity and comfort knowing how the team plans on making sure Nix is simultaneously protected and in the best position to still do what makes him great.