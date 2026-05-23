Broncos fans should keep their eyes on one unexpected name at OTAs

One of the most interesting position groups to watch for the Denver Broncos throughout the 2026 offseason is going to be the running back position.

The Broncos brought back veteran JK Dobbins in free agency on a two-year deal, RJ Harvey is entering his second season, the team drafted Jonah Coleman in the 4th round, and the team also re-signed two of the most experienced players in Sean Payton's offense: Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.

But there's one player at the running back position who really isn't getting talked about at all, and maybe he should be. The Broncos added Cody Schrader to the roster late last season, and wound up signing him to a reserve/futures contract at the start of the 2026 offseason.

Schrader isn't exactly on everyone's radar at this point, but he could be someone worth monitoring as a sleeper at the position throughout the offseason program.

Cody Schrader could be a sleeper name to watch for Denver Broncos during 2026 offseason

When anyone talks about the Denver Broncos' running back competition this offseason, you're really not hearing much at all about Cody Schrader. And that's understandable.

Schrader was claimed off of waivers by the Broncos late last season, and then later added to the practice squad before he signed a reserve/futures deal when the season ended. Back in March, Broncos general manager George Paton was discussing the running back position as a whole when he called out Schrader by name, saying that Schrader is a player "who we like".

Paton pointing out Schrader by name back in March may ultimately end up being nothing, or maybe it's something.

The Broncos kept four backs on the roster last season with Jaleel McLaughlin essentially getting stashed on the 53 for the exact purpose we saw unfold in the second half of the season. When they needed depth, he was the guy they called on.

The problem with guys like McLaughlin and Badie is very simple: When the Broncos desperately needed help at the running back position in 2025, they failed to provide it. The Broncos needed any sort of spark in the running game or even in the passing game, and with seven regular season games and two playoff games to prove their worth, neither guy could step up.

Even though both McLaughlin and Badie have the edge in terms of the knowledge of Sean Payton's offense over players like Schrader and even rookie Jonah Coleman, the Broncos have every reason to make wholesale changes at the position this offseason.

Enter Cody Schrader, whose college career prior to coming to the NFL was a wild ride, to say the least.

Schrader was one of the best Division II players in the country at Truman State before entering the transfer portal and winding up at Missouri. Schrader actually surpassed Tyler Badie's single-season school rushing record during the 2023 season at Missouri, racking up over 1,600 yards and drawing the attention of NFL teams with big games against some of Missouri's best competition (Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Tennessee). He's the first player in SEC history with 200-plus rushing yards and 100-plus receiving yards in the same game.

Schrader's work ethic and production got him scooped up quickly after the 2024 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. He didn't make it out of camp with the 49ers and found a home with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent all season with the Rams and made it through their entire offseason program in 2025 before hitting waivers at the end of the preseason.

After signing back to the Rams' practice squad, Schrader signed to the Jaguars' active roster for most of the 2025 regular season, then hit waivers in December where the Texans scooped him up. He was only in Houston for a few days before he hit waivers again and the Broncos picked him up.

It's easy, especially in the offseason, to romanticize mystery players, but if the Broncos are going to keep four running backs on the roster again in 2026, Schrader has a legitimate shot.

Although he might not have the same type of speed as guys like McLaughlin and Badie, he's bigger than both of those guys (5-9, 214 pounds) and might bring more value in the depth department.

The tough part about replacing someone like Badie is that the Broncos used him both offensively and on special teams. He played a career-high in offensive snaps last season (192) and special teams (260, 59 percent).

If Schrader is going to take the spot of either McLaughlin or Badie -- both Sean Payton favorites -- he's going to have to work to endear himself to the coaching staff quickly. And he's got a great chance to start doing exactly that at OTAs.