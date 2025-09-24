Broncos have these obvious trade targets as the 2025 season progresses

The Denver Broncos should indeed begin scouring the trade market to improve in some key areas as 2025 progresses. When you think about it, there are so many logical reasons for Denver to get aggressive in adding some talent in-season.

One of the main reasons why is just how weak the AFC has been thus far. This conference is wide open, and outside of the Buffalo Bills, there aren't many clear-cut juggernauts of playoff teams at all. Furthermore, Denver's schedule softens up in the coming weeks, so they can go on a run.

Well, the Broncos do still have some roster weaknesses despite their aggressive free agency period, and there could be some players that fit what they might need. I outlined a handful below:

Would not mind if Denver began working the phones to try and see if some of these players were available…



Demario Davis

Chris Olave

Cody Barton

Jaylen Waddle

Azeez Al-Shaair

Cole Kmet — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) September 24, 2025

Let's dive into these players and why they might make sense for the Broncos as 2025 rolls on.

Diving into logical trade targets for the Denver Broncos as 2025 progresses

Demario Davis, LB, new Orleans Saints

The long-time Saint has obviously played with Sean Payton for many years and is a player surely in the last couple of years of his NFL career. He's on a bad Saints' team, and he hasn't sniffed the playoffs in a little while. The Saints could do right by Demario Davis and simply trade him to a playoff-caliber team with a need at linebacker, and that would obviously be the Broncos. Davis has played over 200 regular season games in the NFL and would be a quick study in Denver.

Cody Barton, LB, Tennessee Titans

This one would be funny and would be the Broncos admitting failure on their part. Many fans wanted the team to part with Alex Singleton and instead keep Cody Barton around, but for some reason, they did the opposite. Well, it doesn't take much to see that Barton was and is a better linebacker than Singleton, who is coming off of a torn ACL and just not a starting-caliber player at this point. With the Tennessee Titans trading a young, starting CB on Tuesday, they might be slowly beginning a 'blow it up' type of process to perhaps start fresh and build around rookie QB Cam Ward.

Azeez Al-Shaair, LB, Houston Texans

Azeez Al-Shaair was actually once teammates with Dre Greenlaw when both were in San Francisco, so there is a bit of familiarity with the two. Greenlaw should return in a handful of weeks, but in the meantime, Denver should look to another 0-3 team and see if Al-Shaair could be had. With how bad the Texans' offense is, GM Nick Caserio might want to trade some other veterans who aren't a part of the long-term equation.

Caserio simply has to invest most of his resources next offseason into the offensive line, and offloading a veteran contract and getting a draft pick back in return for an inside linebacker wouldn't be a bad idea, and if Houston can't turn this thing around, they would surely begin to trade some players and take phone calls.

Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

Chris Olave does have a concussion history, but he's still just 25 years old and has played in every game this year. Olave did not play for Sean Payton, as the Saints drafted him back in 2022. Olave has already caught 23 passes this year and is currently averaging 87 receptions for 1,105 yards and four touchdowns across a 17-game season. Denver could still use some WR help, and Olave does profile as a legitimate no. 1 who would fit perfectly alongside Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr.

Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

Jaylen Waddle would definitely be a splash move, but if the Miami Dolphins can't begin winning games, they could begin trading some players and offloading contracts. Waddle is a 1,000-yard player who can take the top off of a defense and would easily be the best WR on the Broncos' roster. Getting Bo Nix another reliable weapon should be a priority at the NFL trade deadline.

Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears

Some have wondered if the Chicago Bears would end up trading Cole Kmet with the presence of first-round pick Colston Loveland. Right now, it's not clear if Chicago would entertain offers, but what is clear is how inconsistent the Broncos' TE room is.

Even with a healthy Evan Engram, Denver has a long-term need for some type of stability. Kmet is under contract through 2027, and the Bears would save a good bit of cap space by making the move.