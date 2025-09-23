Broncos’ biggest hole could be filled by a free agent move before Week 4

The Denver Broncos simply have to make a key free agency move before their Week 4 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Denver is suffering at a position that most fans know all too much about through three games, unfortunately.

It's not been a great start to the season, as the Broncos' lone win of the season was a bit questionable. Since then, the Broncos have dropped two games in a row on last-second field goals. At some point, the losses like this have to stop, right?

Well, that isn't guaranteed. Before their Week 4 game on Monday Night Football, GM George Paton should hit the free agency market and make a logical signing.

The Denver Broncos should see what Josey Jewell is up to

The former Denver Broncos' linebacker was cut by the Carolina Panthers a few months ago, as he was still experiencing concussion symptoms:

Carolina has not ruled out Jewell returning at some point if he recovers fully from the concussion, according to a team spokesperson. The spokesperson added Jewell wants to focus on his health and recovery "out of consideration for his teammates.'' - David Newton

This is a blurb on the situation back when Jewell was cut, and it's obviously been multiple months since he's been cut. Now yes, no one can say for sure how healthy Jewell might be now, but let's just pretend he's healthy...

The Broncos obviously drafted Jewell back in the 2018 NFL Draft, so he's got familiarity with the team. He signed with the Carolina Panthers before the 2024 NFL Season, and in his lone year with the team, he amassed seven passes defended, two fumble recoveries, 3.5 sacks, and 97 total tackles in just 12 games.

Jewell has always been a sound technician at the position. He's never been the most athletic, but he was consistently in the right spots for the Denver Broncos in his six-year career with the team. Even if Dre Greenlaw was healthy for the Broncos, they would still have this type of need.