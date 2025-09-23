5 reasons the Broncos are doomed after disappointing start in 2025

The 2025 Broncos season hasn’t started the way most of us hoped or imagined. After two straight heartbreaking losses, everyone is trying to diagnose the problems.

After every loss, there are always fans ready to blow it all up and fire everyone. In Madden terms, it’s the equivalent of hitting Sim to Next Season. But after a string of bad games and a disappointing start, the black-pill doomsayers may have a few valid points.

Though there are certainly silver linings, let’s set those aside and take off the rose-colored glasses. The cynic’s list of concerns is worth examining. Maybe the path forward starts with a sober look at the weaknesses and failures.

5 reasons the doomsayers are right about the Broncos

Back-to-back collapses

The Broncos have struggled to start fast, and they’ve failed to finish strong. Neither the defense nor the offense has shown they can close out games in the clutch. The walk-off losses have been demoralizing. The Chargers and Colts are playing well, but if Denver wants to be a Super Bowl contender, it has to step up when it matters most.

Bo Nix growing pains

Quarterback Bo Nix looks like he’s regressed in a few areas. Most of us thought he was ready to take the next step after his late-season progress in 2024. Instead, he’s struggled with consistency, missed big throws, and made questionable reads. He’s had chances to seal games and add jaw-dropping moments to his highlight reel, but something is off. Some of it may be play-calling, but much of it falls squarely on Bo not making plays.

Penalties reveal lack of discipline

Some penalties can be chalked up to officiating. But when you add them all up, especially from the last two games, it looks more like a Sean Payton problem. The leverage penalty, delay-of-game spike, late facemask, unnecessary roughness, a neutral-zone infraction that turned a punt into a first down, and even a rare offensive offsides - all drive-killing mistakes. Too many of them have come either late in games or on early downs, leading to endless third-and-longs.

Secondary looks vulnerable

The secondary was supposed to be one of Denver’s greatest strengths, led by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II. Riley Moss struggled last year, but not when healthy. First-round pick Jahdae Barron was added to the mix. And yet, here we are, getting gashed through the air. Moss is getting beaten even at full health. Barron hasn’t made an impact yet. Even Surtain struggled, giving up more receiving yards against the Chargers than he had in the last two seasons combined.

No rhythm in Payton’s offense

Payton’s offense isn’t just inconsistent - it lacks identity. The Broncos are going three-and-out on roughly a quarter of their drives. “Minus plays” keep setting up tough third downs. In each of the first three games, one receiver has been featured while the rest disappear. Despite an improved run game, the run-pass balance feels out of whack. The lack of explosive plays and offensive flow is baffling. Like too many years in the post-Manning era, it often feels like rocket science just to get a first down or sustain a drive.

Fans are worried about this team, and unless Payton corrects these issues, the Negative Nancy's will keep preaching doom and gloom - and right now, it’s hard to blame them.