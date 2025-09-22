Sean Payton is in denial about harsh Bo Nix truth after Broncos' Week 3 disaster

The Denver Broncos lost another heartbreaker against the Los Angeles Chargers despite not trailing for a single second in the fourth quarter (for the second consecutive week). The Broncos have started filling up a BINGO card of creative ways to lose games these days, and it's getting harder and harder for fans to stomach.

Part of the problem in the loss to the Chargers was poor execution by the offense on perfectly drawn up plays, including three missed throws from quarterback Bo Nix. The throws were deep downfield, some at a higher degree of difficulty than others. It's reasonable that you might miss some throws over the course of a season, but to have three separate issues in the same game?

That's a rough look for Bo Nix, but head coach Sean Payton seems unfazed by it. At least, that's the impression he gave after the game.

Broncos HC Sean Payton downplays Bo Nix's missed throws in loss vs. Chargers

“The route at the end was kind of a seam, almost like a double move. Then the third and long flea flicker was close. So, sometimes if it’s a double move, your eyes can betray you a little bit. I thought he’s throwing it real accurately, putting the ball in good places and protecting it.”



Broncos HC Sean Payton (via team PR)

Payton said Nix was "throwing it real accurately" which is sort of where fans might raise an eyebrow. How can Payton say he's throwing it "real accurately" when we're all seeing the missed throws? Again, each throw has its own story.

On one play, Nix is sort of rushing a throw because it's a flea flicker and he wants to get rid of the ball quickly. On another, he's getting hit as he throws, so perhaps you have more grace there. On the third ball -- a potential game-winning play to Courtland Sutton -- there's just not enough air under it for Sutton to make a play.

I'm gonna be sick bro pic.twitter.com/lb1zmqPxFj — RG 📷 (@RyanGreeneDNVR) September 21, 2025

If a picture says a thousand words, then you've got 3,000 words right there to show exactly what the Broncos missed in their road loss against the Chargers. The Chargers are 3-0 on the season, 3-0 against AFC West opponents. Meanwhile, the Broncos are in a three-way tie for second place at 1-2 with the Raiders and Chiefs.

The plans of starting fast and getting some much-needed September wins has been foiled. The Broncos are now in "must-win" mode against the Cincinnati Bengals or they face the grim reality of needing help from other teams over the course of a lengthy season.

That's not a dramatic overreaction, just a reality of being 1-3 in the early goings of the season. They have to avoid that at all costs, and they've got a good chance of doing so going up against a Bengals team without Joe Burrow. But regardless of who the Bengals throw out there at QB, the Broncos have to take care of business and do their jobs as well.

And it starts with Bo Nix.