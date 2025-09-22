Bo Nix caught admitting he "had so many chances” in Week 3 loss

Caught on the sideline mouthing the words every fan felt, Bo Nix summed up the day in six words: “I had so many chances today.”

Two weeks in a row now, the Broncos have lost on the final drive - both by a field goal. Though the defense failed to close strong, it was Bo and the offense who could’ve ended the game earlier if they hadn’t stalled on the previous drive.

As the leader of the franchise, it’s important that Bo takes responsibility and learns from his mistakes. His words on the sideline and in the post-game presser revealed that he has the self-awareness to look honestly at his failures and grow from them.

Bo Nix reflects on missed chances and time-travel

Not a lip-reading expert, but looks like Nix was saying “I had so many chances today” as Chargers drove for winning field goal.



Watching back 4Q, he’s right. So many opportunities Broncos just missed — on both sides — that could have flipped outcome. pic.twitter.com/G42p30LfgS — Nick Kosmider (@NickKosmider) September 22, 2025

After the soul-crushing loss, Bo took to the podium and addressed his struggles on several key overthrows: “Looks like the common thread was being a step too far and not hitting them.” When asked about failing to put the game away in back-to-back weeks, he admitted:

“Yeah, it felt very similar. It just felt like we kept going backwards and had no explosives when we needed them. We had the ball with a chance. You know, that drive just felt like we didn’t do anything. It felt like we just kept going backwards and had long field position and long third downs. In this league, it’s not going to cut it.”



- Bo Nix (via Broncos PR)

Bo was still processing the loss and what exactly went wrong, and had this to say when asked how to fix the offensive inconsistencies: “Yeah, I’m not sure. I don’t know. We’d score every drive if I knew.”

He went on to confess that losing the same way in back-to-back weeks “stinks.” Despite his best efforts, the Broncos quarterback joked that he hasn’t yet unlocked the secrets of time travel:

“I’ve never been able to figure out how to go back and change anything yet. I’m still working on that, but the most important thing is we have the whole season ahead of us. Instead of going back and changing things, all we can do is move forward and change them in the future and do things differently and find a way to not let these close games fall into another team’s hands.”

If Bo did possess the power to bend time and space, he had one moment in mind when asked about missing Courtland Sutton toward the end of the game: “If I had to do it again, I would have taken a little bit more time, held onto it maybe a count longer and gave him something to where he could go up for maybe a pass interference.”

Hopefully, Bo and the coaches can decipher what’s not working offensively and smooth out these rough edges. The Broncos will look to rebound next week on Monday Night Football against the Bengals, who just allowed 48 points to an offense led by backup QB Carson Wentz.

Either that, or perhaps Bo will finish his time machine and fix a few of the mistakes that could’ve given the Broncos a 3-0 record and first place in the AFC West.