Broncos have key schedule advantage as regular season comes to an end

The Denver Broncos have not lost a football game since September and are now 11-2 on the season, right on the cusp of clinching the AFC West title and the first seed in the AFC, but more work has to be done. The final four games of the regular season are going to decide things for the Broncos.

And there are no guarantees. However, Denver can at least clinch a playoff spot in Week 15 with a win over the Green Bay Packers, who are visiting the Broncos for the second time since the 2023 NFL Season. Denver won the last matchup in Denver despite being 1-5 coming into that game.

Anyway, the Broncos also have to face the nine-win Jaguars, nine-win Chargers, and six-win Chiefs. While the remaining schedule does appear to be quite tough on paper, there is an obvious advantage that the Broncos should be able to capitalize on.

Broncos have toughest remaining games at home and three of four in Denver

Of Denver's four remaining regular season games, three of them are at home, and the three toughest games get to be played in front of Broncos Country. Denver is at home for the Packers in Week 15, Jaguars in Week 16, and Chargers in Week 18.

Denver is in Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Christmas, which could be a meaningless game depending on how things shake out in the coming weeks. One team that has made this stretch abmormally tough is the Jaguars, who are enjoying a 9-4 breakout season under first-year head coach Liam Coen.

However, all four of the remaining opponents for the Broncos are very beatable, and with Denver having not lost at home in over a year, their chances to take care of business in Mile High are very... high.

With the LA Chargers winning in Week 14, the Broncos can no longer clinch the AFC West title in Week 15. However, if Denver wins in Week 15 and 16, and the Chargers lose just one more game, Denver will win the division.

The Packers and Jaguars are also in a heated division race, so they'll bring their best. At the end of the day, the Denver Broncos have the best record in the NFL for a reason, so while there are some tough opponents, Denver's opponents are thinking the same thing about the 11-2, juggernaut Broncos.

Can Denver win-out?