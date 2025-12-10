Key Bo Nix stats could guarantee a strong Broncos' performance in Week 15

Bo Nix is still not a quarterback that people want to buy into. For whatever reason, he and the Broncos are often called 'frauds,' and it's really reached a climax this year. Denver is now 11-2 on the season and are winners of 10 games in a row.

While Bo Nix has not lit up the stat sheet this year, he's played well when it matters the most and is a huge reason why Denver is atop the AFC with four games to play. Week 15 could bring the biggest test yet for the Denver Broncos, as they host the formidable Green Bay Packers, winners of four in a row and 9-3-1 on the season.

However, I did some digging, and it turns out that Bo Nix is flat-out dominant against NFC foes throughout his NFL career.

Bo Nix is flat-out dominant versus NFC opponents

Below are Bo Nix's statistics versus NFC teams thus far in his NFL career:



8-1

222/337 (65.9%)

2,198 yards

20 total touchdowns

4 interceptions

94 passer rating

Bo Nix has owned the NFC, and the Broncos' only loss to an NFC foe in the Nix era came all the way back in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Season, his first start in the NFL. Nix tossed two interceptions against the Seattle Seahawks.

If we remove that game, which is fair, Nix is instead 8-0 versus the NFC with 20 total touchdowns and just two interceptions. It's hard to believe that one quarterback can own a conference like this, but Bo Nix, for whatever reason, plays incredible football against the NFC.

If you couple that with Denver getting this one at home and them not lost at home in over a year, Week 15 could be a great performance for the Broncos on a huge stage. Denver can officially clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Packers in Week 15.

They cannot yet clinch the AFC West title, as that will have to wait another week, but early signs could point to a Broncos' victory in Week 15. After Week 15, the Broncos face the Jaguars, Chiefs, and Chargers to finish up the season, with three of those four games being at home.

Denver will soon have an AFC West-clinching scenario develop in the coming weeks, and the simpliest way for the team to win the division is for them to take care of business and not worry about what other teams do.