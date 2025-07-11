Broncos have continuity at a key position approaching training camp

The Denver Broncos are set to enter training camp in 2025 with continuity at a crucial position.

Sometimes, a unit is just so good that it doesn't need improved much at all. For the Denver Broncos, they actually have something like this, as the starting unit wasn't touched at all, and as training camp approaches, them having continuity with this group could payoff in a massive when as the 2025 NFL Season progresses.

You probably already know which position I am talking about, but just in case you do not, let's talk about it right here...

Denver's offensive line is going to be the league's best in 2025

They were the top run and pass-blocking offensive line in the NFL in 2024, according to ESPN, and you can't get better than no. 1!

The starting five from the 2024 NFL Season include Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Luke Wattenberg, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey. Then-rookie QB Bo Nix being someone who avoided sacks at a high level surely contributed to the unit's great performance, but the OL is just flat-out excellent on their own.

And if you couple this with what appears to be an improved running back room, the sky is truly the limit for the offensive line in 2025. Many would say that the Eagles or even Lions have the best OL in the NFL, but neither of those teams is returning their five starters from 2024.

It's going to be such a huge advantage, and you can expect to hear this repeated very often during the season as the OL likely continues to dominate. Garett Bolles, Luke Wattenberg, and Quinn Meinerz were draft picks, but Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey were free agency signings, so this unit is honestly a perfect balance between the draft and free agency.

We could see the Broncos offensive line play even better in 2025 thanks to the obvious continuity.