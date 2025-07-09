Broncos most promising building block for 2025 is extremely obvious

The Denver Broncos have a ton of young, key players for 2025. Is this player their most promising building block for 2025?

All of a sudden, this roster is loaded with young talent, and many of these key players hit their stride in the 2024 NFL Season. Much of this is due to the sharp scouting eye of George Paton and the top-tier coaching staff that Sean Payton brought along.

The Broncos might have a top-5 roster in this league, and their most important player might just be their quarterback, Bo Nix.

Bo Nix named as the Broncos most promising building block for 2025

Here is what Bleacher Report said about Bo Nix being the Broncos most promising building block for 2025:

"Last offseason, Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton raised eyebrows when he compared Bo Nix to former 13-time Pro Bowl quarterback Drew Brees.



Nix still has a long way to go to measure up to those comparisons, but in his first year, the Oregon product proved he can handle an accomplished and demanding head coach who knows how to turn a quarterback into a league star.



Nix led all rookie quarterbacks in passing yards (3,775) and touchdown passes (29) and tacked on 430 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He's dynamic, accurate and off to a strong start among his peers from a loaded quarterback class." Moe Moton

We know that the Denver Broncos are in a great place since their QB is not only their most important player, but also could be their best player. Nix shocked the NFL world in 2024, throwing for 29 touchdowns and really catching fire in the back-half of the season.

There is going to be a ton of pressure on Nix and the offense to take a leap and perhaps not get out to a rocky start like we saw in 2024. With a revamped RB room and added weapons at WR and TE, the offense could be in a great spot.

And if you couple that with a defense that somehow got better, where will the Broncos have a notable weakness? The answer might be nowhere.

Bo Nix honestly has the city of Denver on his shoulders and could thrust this team into contention in the 2025 NFL Season. Is Nix the most important building block on the Denver Broncos?