Broncos giving Bo Nix and the offense a huge task ahead of the 2025 NFL Season

Much of the Denver Broncos success in the 2025 NFL Season will hinge on whether or not the offense can put everything together.

The team did finish 10th in points scored, but they had two defensive scores and didn't really put things together until later in the season. Furthermore, the offense was missing some playmaking help at tight end and running back.

The additions of Evan Engram, JK Dobbins, and RJ Harvey should make things run smoother, and perhaps a year two leap from Bo Nix helps things out as well. If the Broncos offense does come out firing and not skipping a beat from the end of last year, things could get very interesting in the AFC...

Broncos want Nix and the offense to come out firing

Here is Jeremy Fowler of ESPN on Nix and the Broncos:

""So, the Broncos have really urged Bo Nix and the offense get off to a stronger start," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said during Sunday's SportsCenter. "Last two years, slow starts coming out of the gate have plagued the offense a little bit. They want to make sure they're primed and ready for the playoffs in December, not scrambling to get in. Last year, they faced a ton of tough defenses early on. So, they want Nix to come out firing early in the season. But they feel like this offseason he showed more of his personality. He's somewhat of a semi-serious guy, especially coming into the league he wanted the job and to be the guy. Now, he's more personable around the quarterback room. He looks like a quarterback going into Year 2 that is fully confident, knows exactly what he's doing."" Jeremy Fowler

It seems like Bo Nix is a lot more comfortable approaching year two, and that does make a lot of sense. He was in a situation last year where everything was new to him, but with one year under his belt, it seems like he's not only got more of a grasp on the offense, but the personality has come out a bit more, and I am sure Sean Payton is encouraging that as well.

Payton seems to be one of those old-school, no-nonsense coaches with some modern-day touch. He clearly runs a tight ship but is surely also a coach who wants the players to be themselves. Nix is currently the most important player on this team, so him being more comfortable is precisely what we, as fans, want to hear.

The offensive performance in 2025 is really what is going to make or break the Denver Broncos, as it's pretty much a guarantee that the defense is going to be among the best in the NFL. An efficient run game and Nix taking a step forward as a passer could turn the Broncos into a juggernaut in the AFC, and they could even dethrone the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West.