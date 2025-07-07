It's not even training camp but this Broncos rival is doomed at a key position

The Denver Broncos are trying to win the AFC West for the first time since 2015. Their rival being doomed at a key position could help them.

The Broncos might just have the best roster in the AFC West and could be the biggest threat to win the AFC West in 2025 despite the Chiefs having won the division each year since 2016. However, when you look deeper into things, the Chiefs might not be a runaway favorite in 2025.

In fact, they might already be doomed at a key position for 2025.

The Chiefs offensive line might not be even average in 2025

Patrick Mahomes was sacked 36 times in the 2024 NFL Season, which was eight more than the next-lowest season. The Chiefs offensive line also did seem to get worse this offseason, as Joe Thuney was traded to the Chicago Bears, and KC added Jaylon Moore in free agency and Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL Draft.

On paper, this OL could feature a rookie LT coming off of a major knee injury in Simmons, a giant question mark at left guard, and a below-average right tackle in Jawaan Taylor. Overall, it might not be a resolved situation along the OL for the Chiefs, and this is great news for the Denver Broncos.

They led the NFL with 63 sacks in 2024, nine more than the next closest team. Patrick Mahomes himself also hasn't been nearly as efficient these past two years as he has been previously, so perhaps the chinks in the offensive armor are beginning to show more and more.

The Chiefs struggling to shore up their offensive line is a massive indictment on GM Brett Veach, who is simply not as good of a GM as people make him out to be. It's likely that KC again struggles to protect Patrick Mahomes in his age-30 season.