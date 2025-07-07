The Denver Broncos should have several more players on the NFL top 100 list, but their first one is Zach Allen.

Other key players like Nik Bonitto, Patrick Surtain II, Quinn Meinerz, Garett Bolles, and even Bo Nix could make an appearance on the list. Zach Allen was the 90th ranked player in the NFL by his peers, and that is some great recognition for the season he's had.

Zach Allen ranked no. 90 on NFL Top 100 Players List for 2025

Zach Allen is ranked No. 90 in this year’s NFL Top 100 👏 pic.twitter.com/7VjRl7LbkD — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 7, 2025

Zach Allen has played each year of his NFL career with Vance Joseph and has honestly gotten better each year. He peaked in a big way in 2024. Not only did he lead the NFL with 40 QB hits, but he also added 8.5 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, somehow only earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Allen is in the last year of his deal with the Denver Broncos and is definitely going to get a raise, but there hasn't been any noise regarding a long-term deal with the team. The Broncos would be wise to get a deal done ASAP as he is only going to get more expensive and is still right in the prime of his NFL career.

Him being ranked 90th is almost giving him the respect that he deserves, but we aren't quite there yet. Allen is a top-5 defensive end in the NFL at this point and should still be at the top of his game in the 2025 NFL Season. Playing for Vance Joseph in each year of his career is surely a plus as well.

How many more Broncos players will appear on the NFL Top 100 Players List? If I had to guess, I would pick Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto, Quinn Meinerz, and Garett Bolles as the others.