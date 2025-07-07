Former Broncos experiment may not make it out of another training camp

The Denver Broncos have had plenty of failed experiments through the team's post-Super Bowl 50 era, and some sting worse than others.

One of the toughest pills to swallow in recent years has been the team's decision to cut former third-round tight end Greg Dulcich, a star at UCLA who looked like he could be something special during his rookie year with the Broncos.

Back in the 2022 season, Dulcich provided an immediate big-play spark for the Broncos, catching a pair of passes and a long touchdown in his NFL debut against the Chargers on Monday Night Football. It was not only an exciting debut for Dulcich, but a pretty phenomenal stretch to open his rookie year in the NFL overall.

Dulcich made a significant impact in each of his first three NFL games, and seemed to have his most substantial impact in London against the Jaguars, helping the Broncos to what felt like a very big win at the time. The expectations for Dulcich were seemingly being met, and then injuries started to take their toll.

Former Broncos TE Greg Dulcich on the roster chopping block for the Giants in 2025

The Broncos tried to keep hope alive for Dulcich after the 2022 season but injuries kept piling up for him, and he couldn't stay on the field. Even when he was healthy this past season, Dulcich was dropping passes and missing blocking assignments. He had become a liability in one too many ways, and the Broncos cut him around the NFL trade deadline.

The Giants quickly scooped him up, but he didn't have a single target in the passing game in five games for the Giants late last season.

The Giants are putting their faith this coming season in the duo of Theo Johnson, a promising fourth-round pick from last year's stellar rookie class, as well as Daniel Bellinger, former Bronco Chris Manhertz, and athletic 7th-round rookie Thomas Fidone out of Nebraska.

Dulcich is fighting for his roster life this offseason and could be in danger of the dreaded "journeyman" status.

The biggest advocate Dulcich may have in New York at this point is ironically the guy who was throwing him passes back in the 2022 season: Russell Wilson. The Giants brought in Wilson this offseason on a one-year deal, and it's interesting how these two guys were supposed to jumpstart a prosperous era of Denver Broncos football now find themselves in do-or-die situations with the New York Giants.

It's going to be fascinating to see how these two work together in the 2025 offseason and whether or not they'll be on the field when the Broncos take on the Giants later this season.