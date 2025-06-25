Game-by-game predictions for the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos are looking to take another step in the ight direction in 2025. Let's make some game-by-game predictions for the team.

The Denver Broncos have been able to double their win total since the 2022 NFL Season and have gone from five, to eight, and now to 10 wins over the last three seasons. The hope here is that Denver takes another step forward and cements themselves as a Super Bowl contender for years to come.

Their schedule is actually quite manageable, so the cautious optimism is certainly flowing. Let's make some game-by-game predictions for the Broncos in 2025.

Predicting the Denver Broncos record in 2025

Week 1 vs. Tennessee Titans

I am not buying the trap game nonsense in Week 1. The Denver Broncos are going to embarrass the Tennessee Titans and make Cam Ward's first NFL game one he wants to forget.

Broncos win: (1-0)

Week 2 @ Indianapolis Colts

The Denver Broncos may end up playing against Daniel Jones in this game, and while the Colts had Denver on the ropes in 2024, the Broncos are a different team, and I am not sure what the Colts did to get better. Denver should be able to start 2-0 here with a runaway win.

Broncos win: (2-0)

Week 3 @ Los Angeles Chargers

Their first big test of the season is against the Los Angeles Chargers. I would trust Denver to not get swept by LA, but this team is well-built and well-coached. The away crowd will push the game in the Chargers way in Week 3.

Broncos lose: (2-1)

Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Hosting an iffy Cincinnati Bengals roster should go a lot different than when these two teams met late in the 2024 NFL Season. For all we know, the Bengals may not even have Trey Hendrickson or Shemar Stewart on the field.

Broncos win: (3-1)

Week 5 @ Philadelphia Eagles

Perhaps the toughest game of the season, the Philadelphia Eagles in their house is going to present a massive challenge, and this could simply be a game where Denver ends up getting overwhelmed as the game progresses.

Broncos lose: (3-2)

Week 6 @ New York Jets (London)

A neutral-site game for the Broncos is actually, technically, an away game. The Jets are a bad football team and are likely starting Justin Fields in 2025. That is a recipe for disaster.

Broncos win: (4-2)

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

Returning home to the New York Giants could present a realistic trap game, especially with the Giants loaded defensive line, but I'm just not buying it. The Broncos get it done at home in Week 7.

Broncos win: (5-2)

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The high-flying Dallas Cowboys offense could present a challenge, but the team's iffy interior defense could allow Denver to establish the run and end up pulling away as the game goes on. Denver wins again.

Broncos win: (6-2)

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

An away game against the Houston Texans won't be easy as Denver loses a bit of steam from their three-game win streak and drop a close one against CJ Stroud and DeMeco Ryans.

Broncos lose: (6-3)

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Home against the Las Vegas Raiders last year really seemed to be the turning point for the Broncos in 2024. They'll be able to overpower a below-average roster and get back on the winning track.

Broncos win: (7-3)

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Home against the Kansas City Chiefs would be such a great spot in the season to get a win, but would it honestly be realistic for Denver to win both of their divisional matchups against KC? I just do not see it. Denver loses heading into the bye.

Broncos lose: (7-4)

Week 12 - BYE

Week 13 @ Washington Commanders

This is going to be a massive game after the bye week for the Denver Broncos. Roster-wise, Denver is stronger, but this game being at home for the Washington Commanders could end up being the deciding factor in this one. Denver's now lost two games in a row.

Broncos lose: (7-5)

Week 14 @ Las Vegas Raiders

Can the Broncos get back on track against a bad Raiders team? Yes, they can. In what would probably feel like a must-win game, Denver gets to 8-5, a mark they were at during the 2024 NFL Season.

Broncos win: (8-5)

Week 15 vs. Green Bay Packers

The last time the Packers visited the Denver Broncos, the home team got the victory. Green Bay and Denver honestly feel pretty even at this point, so I'll side with the home crowd in this one as the Broncos win their second in a row.

Broncos win: (9-5)

Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a first-year head coach and just aren't quite there yet. The Broncos are also at home, so this should be a rather easy win for Denver.

Broncos win: (10-5)

Week 17 @ Kansas City Chiefs

Denver will absolutely win one game over the Kansas City Chiefs this year. Could it be on Christmas Day? It's important to remember that the Broncos nearly beat KC in Arrowhead last year...

Broncos win: (11-5)

Week 18 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Broncos get the Los Angeles Chargers at home in what could be a major game for playoff seeding or even the AFC West title. Denver is absolutely going to take care of business in Week 18 and will set the stage for what could be a fun playoff run. Broncos win the last game of the season, as they did last year.

Broncos win: (12-5)