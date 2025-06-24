Broncos' head coach Sean Payton given stellar ranking for the 2025 season

The Denver Broncos have one of the best head coaches in the NFL in Sean Payton, and this ranking reflects that.

When Sean Payton took things over in the 2023 NFL season, the Broncos got off to a brutal 1-5 start, and during that stretch, so many people across the NFL landscape thought that Payton was 'washed up' as a head coach and was in over his head.

But Denver has since gone 17-11 after the 1-5 start, including a stellar 10-7 in 2024. Objectively speaking, Payton is one of the very best head coaches in the NFL, and he has been for quite some time. He comes from the Bill Parcells coaching tree and might see his Broncos team get even better in 2025.

A recent head coaching ranking paints a great picture for Sean Payton and the Broncos for 2025.

PFF ranks Sean Payton 2nd among returning head coaches for 2025

Here is Dalton Wasserman on the ranking:

"2. Sean Payton, Denver Broncos

Payton inherited a disaster in Denver in 2023, and his quarterback, Russell Wilson, was clearly unhappy. After a 1-5 start, Payton rallied the team behind a strong defense to win seven of their final 11 games. Wilson was jettisoned, and the Broncos selected their new quarterback, Bo Nix, in the 2024 NFL Draft.



Payton and Nix turned out to be a match made in heaven, giving Broncos fans a vision of Payton renewing the success he cultivated for so long in New Orleans. Denver’s defense was still strong last season, and Nix’s excellent 1.8% turnover-worthy play rate perfectly represented a team that didn’t beat itself. The Broncos lost only two games all season by more than one score, defeats to AFC elites Baltimore and Buffalo. Denver has only added more talent this offseason and should continue to contend with its elite head coach leading the way." Dalton Wasserman

I was actually shocked to see Payton ranked this high, as there are arguments out there to rank him lower. Someone like Sean McVay might warrant a higher ranking than Payton, and even Nick Sirianni could be ranked higher.

But this ranking not only shows that Payton is one of the NFL's best, but it also shows that the Denver Broncos are in great hands for as long as he wants to remain the team's head coach, and that could be for quite some time. The Broncos have a top-notch ownership group, and they have already poured a ton of money into this franchise.

Denver also has a franchise quarterback and feel poised for a long-term run of success. Sean Payton and George Paton have brought along a ton of quality players and have revived this franchise for the better. Him being ranked second is an outstanding ranking and should make Broncos Country very encouraged for the 2025 NFL Season.