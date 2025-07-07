Broncos could help ignite shocking and unexpected NFL comeback story

The Denver Broncos are in a position to take chances on reclamation project-type of players. This potential signing should interest them.

The franchise is in a great spot, and the coaching staff is flat-out elite. The Broncos are in a position to make more bold moves to try and maximize the Super Bowl window they find themselves in. In the offseason, the team overhauled their RB room with RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and JK Dobbins later on in free agency.

Audric Estime also figures to be a part of the equation, but news broke on Monday about one of the most unlikely and unexpected players looking to make an NFL comeback, and he could be a perfect fit with the Denver Broncos.

Nyheim Hines could be a fun, lowkey, and potentially amazing signing

Remember Nyheim Hines? The veteran linebacker has not played since the 2022 NFL Season but does have a legitimate dual-threat ability. Hines isn't yet 29 years old and has actually had more receiving yards than rushing yards.

Nearly two years to the date that he tore his ACL in a jet-ski accident, Nyheim Hines is looking for a chance to play in his first NFL game since 2022, when he returned two kicks for touchdowns in the same game for the Bills. Hines believes his knee finally is ready for a return… pic.twitter.com/kLKZ54t3AA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2025

Hines has 1,202 rushing yards and 1,778 receiving yards. Across a 17-game season, Hines averages 252 rushing yards and 373 receiving yards for a respectable 625 yards and four touchdowns.

His career highs of 862 yards and seven touchdowns came in the 2020 NFL Season. At this point in free agency, the Broncos aren't going to find much of anyone to make a major impact, but signing someone like Nyheim Hines could not only be some needed competition, but he could also carve out a role deeper in the team's RB room, and if nothing else, he could act as some high-end depth.

The Denver Broncos are looking to take their offense to the next level, and a signing like Nyheim Hines could help them take one small step toward that.