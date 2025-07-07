Broncos reporter reveals that team has legendary plans for Caleb Lohner

The Denver Broncos took a stab at a rookie tight end in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they have some legendary plans for the player.

The Broncos have to find some long-term production at the TE position. They did sign Evan Engram in free agency after he was shockingly cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Engram is an elite receiving tight end but offers next to nothing as a blocker, so he is not a complete, in-line tight end that Denver needs.

In the 2025 NFL Draft, Denver had a great shot at drafting one of the many talented TE prospects, but the run on tight ends in the second round seemed to really throw the team a curveball. In the seventh round, the Broncos took a shot on Caleb Lohner, a former basketball player, and you can probably guess what is coming next...

Caleb Lohner, the next Jimmy Graham??

Luca Evans is back with some more stellar reporting for The Denver Post. He dropped a bombshell regarding what Sean Payton told rookie TE Caleb Lohner when he was drafted in the seventh round:

New: When Sean Payton called hooper-turned-TE Caleb Lohner ahead of the #Broncos' 7th-rnd pick, he asked him if he'd heard of Jimmy Graham.



Payton, then: "We're going to make you the next Jimmy Graham."



Inside Lohner's fascinating journey to Denver: https://t.co/7lWNXwJ7ot — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) July 7, 2025

I guess you can't get any more clear than this, right? One thing is certain with Sean Payton - he is to the point and extremely confident in what he does and his abilities as a coach. There is proof if this as well, as the Broncos have seen a massive franchise turnaround thanks to the expertise that Payton brought to the team beginning in 2023.

Denver has doubled their win total since the disastrous 5-12 season back in 2022, and many predictions have them winning the AFC West in 2025. Now yes, Caleb Lohner may not truly breakout until year two or three, but if they can turn him into the next Jimmy Graham, that would unlock the offense in a massive way for years to come.

During Graham's tenure with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, he played for five seasons and caught 386 receptions for 4,752 yards and 51 touchdowns. His 17-game averages came out to 84 receptions, 1036 yards and 11 scores.

Even if Denver got two-thirds of this production at Lohner's peak, the team would have one of the best tight ends in the NFL. The Broncos turning Caleb Lohner into the next Jimmy Graham would be outstanding for the franchise.