PFF again crosses the line with their Denver Broncos hatred in 2025

PFF is again disrespecting the Denver Broncos in a major way ahead of the 2025 NFL Season.

Subjective rankings don't mean much, but PFF's latest rankings are just a giant slap in the face to the Denver Broncos, now one of the best teams in the NFL. Denver sported an elite defense in 2024 led by the Defensive Player of the Year in Patrick Surtain II and the league's best pass rush.

Denver somehow found a way to make their defense better in the offseason, adding Talanoa Hufanga, Dre Greenlaw, and Jahdae Barron, but that doesn't seem to be enough for PFF.

Broncos secondary ranked third in the NFL by PFF

Yep, they come in at third in the NFL behind the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs:

Here is what John Kosko had to say about the Broncos ranking:

"A unit that could contend for the league’s top spot by year’s end, the Broncos return Defensive Player of the Year Pat Surtain II and selected Jahdae Barron — PFF’s No. 11 overall player and No. 2 cornerback — at No. 20 in the NFL Draft. The safety spot opposite Brandon Jones remains a question mark, but the depth and strength of Denver’s cornerbacks should give this unit a high floor in 2025." John Kosko

I guess we should not tell Kosko that Talanoa Hufanga exists...

This is just some flat-out lazy and bad analysis and doesn't pain the entire picture, as Kosko failed to mention Riley Moss, Ja'Quan McMillian, and the sneaky-good Kris Abrams-Draine. Furthermore, Brandon jones was one of the best safeties in the league in 2024, but all he got was a small mention in passing.

This is just atrociously bad overall, especially when you consider he ranked the Chiefs above Denver. KC's projected starting secondary includes Trent McDuffie, Jaden Hicks, Bryan Cook, Kristian Fulton, and Chamarri Conner...

Sure, that unit is good on paper, but it's not particularly close to the Broncos in terms of overall talent. You just have to wonder how they come up with these rankings, as it doesn't make sense and is yet another example of PFF disrespecting the Denver Broncos, which has been an odd trend this offseason.

The Broncos do have the best secondary in the NFL, but it can be argued that the Ravens should take the top spot. No matter how you slice it, Denver's unit is no worse than second in the NFL, and their secondary is absolutely better than the Chiefs - that isn't up for debate.