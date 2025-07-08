Zach Allen was the first of perhaps multiple Broncos players on the NFL Top 100 List. Who could the other four be?

The NFL Top 100 Players List really doesn't mean much at the end of the day, but it's a list that is voted on by the players themselves. Zach Allen came in at no. 90, so the Broncos will at least have him on the list.

There could be a few other players on the Denver Broncos who appear on the list. Let's talk about four of them here.

4 other Broncos players who could appear on NFL Top 100 List for 2025

Nik Bonitto, OLB

Nik Bonitto finished with 13.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits in 2024, which all ranked in the top-10. He also was able to add two defensive touchdowns and was a legitimate DPOY candidate last year as well. It would honestly be a massive shock if Bonitto was not on the top-100 players list. He's simply an elite player at an extremely important position.

Garett Bolles, LT

Garett Bolles has been a top-10 left tackle for years now and is a steady presence for the Denver Broncos. The main issue with Bolles potentially appearing in this list and him being well-established in the NFL. He's on the backend of his career and doesn't have the 'pizzazz' of being a young player on the rise at a key position, but Bolles is one of the best in the business.

Quinn Meinerz, OG

Earning All-Pro honors this year, Quinn Meinerz is, at worst, the third-best guard in the NFL and is surely going to appear on the NFL Top 100 List. Not missing a start over the last two seasons, Meinerz was signed to an extension and is clearly in the prime of his career.

It would be a massive disappointment if his peers did not vote him into the top-100 list.

Bo Nix, QB

Bo Nix being on the list might be a bit of a longshot, but he quickly proved to be a great pick by the Denver Broncos and may already be a top-10 QB in the NFL. Nix really caught fire over the back-half of the 2024 NFL Season and could take the league by storm in 2025. I bet many of the players themselves still aren't sold on Nix, but you just never know...