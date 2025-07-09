Chiefs' fans won't like how close Bo Nix might be to Patrick Mahomes

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes could be the next great QB rivalry in the NFL, and these two could be a lot closer than you think.

Nix and the Denver Broncos went 10-7 in the 2024 NFL Season and made the playoffs for the first time since 2015. The Broncos went into Arrowhead and outplayed Mahomes and the Chiefs, but a last-second blocked field goal threw the game to Kansas City.

The Broncos have actually beaten the Chiefs two out of the last three times, and when you compare each roster, it's hard to see how KC has a better one than Denver. Could this even spill into the QB position heading into 2025?

Bo Nix and Patrick Mahomes were closer than you think in 2024

We're going to compare each QB over the final eight games they started in during the 2024 regular season. Over Mahomes' final eight games, this was his production:



204/312

65.4%

1,986 yards

15 touchdowns

2 interceptions

96.4 passer rating

20 sacks



Now, here is Nix's production over his final eight games of 2024:



192/273

70.3%

2,022 yards

21 touchdowns

6 interceptions

108 passer rating

9 sacks

Nix has a higher completion percentage, more yards, touchdowns, a higher passer rating, and took 11 fewer sacks. Folks, this isn't nothing, and this could spill into the 2025 NFL Season. Mahomes' production has been quite average over the last two years and it feels like we have not been talking about that enough.

The Chiefs are legitimately turning into a 'dink and dunk' offense. It's been quite interesting to see how their offense has regressed from their former big-play, explosive years. Anyway, Nix is trending in the right direction, but you have to wonder if that's the same for Patrick Mahomes - they got embarrassed in the Super Bowl and their roster didn't get all that much better this offseason.

With the amount of talent that Denver added on both sides of the ball, the gap definitely closed, and the gap between the two starting QBs may have also closed.