This Broncos veteran is entering training camp with his job on the line

The Denver Broncos will definitely have some roster movement between now and the start of the season. Is this veteran having to save his job?

The Broncos front office has brought in a ton of talent in recent years, and right now, this team is sporting their best roster since the Super Bowl season back in 2015. The only thing stopping a potential deep playoff run in 2025 is themselves.

There really isn't anything they don't have, but when a team like the Broncos are trying to make a run, tough roster decisions are needed, and given the talent that this team has added on the backend of the defense, this Broncos veteran is surely entering training camp with his job on the line.

Damarri Mathis' job might be on the line with the Broncos in 2025

Remember Damarri Mathis? The veteran cornerback was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and actually ended up playing quite well during his rookie season. He had seven passes defended and 65 total tackles, allowing a 90.2 rating when in coverage.

However, Mathis regressed in 2023 and was replaced by Fabian Moreau in the lineup, and since then, he's been non-existent in the CB room. The Broncos have also added players like Riley Moss, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Jahdae Barron, and that has only pushed Mathis further down the depth chart.

With the Broncos having multiple defensive backs that can play all over the secondary, the veteran Mathis might be on his way out the door in 2025, as there just might be too many talented players ahead of him on the depth chart. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal, so if Denver doesn't anticipate him being a part of the equation in 2025, they should try to see if a pick-swap trade can be had so the team at least gets some value out of him.