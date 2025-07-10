Broncos given shaky NFL power rankings spot ahead of 2025 training camp

The Denver Broncos are surely one of the best teams in the NFL - is that reflected in NFL power rankings?

No one really thought the Denver Broncos would be as good as they were in 2024 - some folks thought they would win less than half of their 10-win total. It was easy to find predictions out there that had to team winning just three or four games.

Well, not only did they win 10 games, but they made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. As of now, this team would vault to contender status in 2025, pushing other AFC teams out of the way.

Where do the Denver Broncos stand in the pre-training camp power rankings?

Bleacher Report ranking Denver 12th ahead of training camp

Here is some of what they said about the Broncos no. 12 spot ahead of training camp:

"The Denver Broncos were one of the NFL’s surprise success stories last year. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix exceeded expectations. The Broncos led the NFL in total defense. And Denver made the postseason.



Now, however, the Broncos are expected to contend in the AFC West. After adding pieces in the offseason, the defense is expected to among the league’s best. And Nix is expected to come out firing in games.



If the Broncos deal with injuries on offense, they can rely on their stout defense to secure a few wins. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw, safety Talanoa Hufanga and rookie first-round cornerback Jahdae Barron will make the No. 3 scoring defense from last year even better with their playmaking abilities." Gary Davenport and Moe Moton

Being ranked 12th is honestly a bit low - Bleacher Report ranked teams like the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Green Bay Packers, and even Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked ahead of Denver. I could easily argue that the Broncos are better than all of these teams, especially Tampa Bay.

The Broncos blew out the Buccaneers in the beginning of the 2024 NFL Season when the team hadn't even hit their stride yet, so I've got no clue how Tampa got ranked over Denver. The Packers didn't really do much this offseason and have a worse roster than Denver. The Texans had to remake their offensive line, so that crucial position is up on the air.

It's quite crazy to think that Denver being ranked 12th is too low.

But, here we are - this team has gotten on the right track in a massive way and could become a clear-cut top-10 team in the NFL when the 2025 season ends. Does Denver have what it takes to make a deep playoff run?