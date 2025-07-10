Broncos should pursue key reunion with a former All-Pro player in 2025

The Denver Broncos should keep their foot on the gas and pursue a reunion with a former All-Pro and Pro Bowl player in 2025.

The Broncos have sere a ton of player come and go in recent years, and it's clear that Sean Payton is wanting to field the best team possible, which is awesome. There have been some notable moves in recent years like cutting Russell Wilson, cutting Justin Simmons, and trading Jerry Jeudy.

But these new-age Broncos are in a great spot - they've got a great mix of youth and veteran leadership. Well, as training camp approaches, the team should consider bringing back an old friend who cemented himself as a top player at his position when he was with the team.

Justin Simmons would actually be an outstanding addition for the Broncos in 2025

After playing for the Broncos from 2016-2023, Simmons was shockingly cut in a cap-saving measure and perhaps in a measure for Denver to get younger. The veteran safety signed with the Atlanta Falcons in free agency and, despite the team having a putrid defense, Simmons himself played well.

Simmons is a four-time second-team All-Pro and a two-time Pro Bowler, all with the Broncos. Across his career with Denver, Simmons had 30 interceptions, 64 passes defended, and 604 total tackles. What sticks out the most about Simmons is he's had multiple interceptions in every single year of his career.

Now set to play in his age-32 season, Justin Simmons may not have much more time in the NFL as a starter. And while he would not start for the Broncos in 2025, there may not be a better option for Denver to improve their secondary one final time than to extend a one-year contract to Justin Simmons.

This would give Denver a stellar safety room of Brandon Jones, Talanoa Hufanga, PJ Locke III, and Justin Simmons. That would be the best in the NFL and continue to make an already great unit that much stronger.