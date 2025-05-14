Broncos have a great chance to snap scary trend with their Week 1 games

The Denver Broncos are now confirmed for their Week 1 game; they play host to Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. It's a home game for the Broncos, so they will immediately be in front of their home crowd. Last year, they opened up the 2024 NFL Season against the Seattle Seahawks, in Seattle.

Well, Denver hasn't exactly had the easiest time during their home openers in recent years, and fortunately, it seems like the franchise is stable enough to potentially avoid what has been a common Week 1 fate. The NFL season is quite long, and we have seen crazy things happen across the first couple weeks of a season.

And for the Broncos, the will look to snap a scary Week 1 trend when the Titans come to town to kickoff the 2025 NFL Season.

Broncos have lost five of their last six Week 1 games

The Denver Broncos have lost their Week 1 game in all of the following seasons in recent memory: 2019, 2020, 2022, 2023, 2024.

Their last Week 1 win since 2019 was back in 2021, when Teddy Bridgewater was quarterbacking the team. It's been a scary trend for Denver, as head coach Sean Payton is now 0-2 in his Week 1 games as the team's head coach. Payton actually does have an odd history in prior years with the New Orleans Saints of starting out slow, which is interesting.

After Denver's 0-2 start in 2024, the Broncos won 10 of their next 15 games. Well, with the Tennessee Titans clearly not being all that talented, this truly should not be a tough game to win if the Broncos come out ready to play. However, based on the team's recent history, another Week 1 loss could be in the works.

And with limited games in the regular season, each one counts a ton.