Report about Broncos 2025 schedule may leave fans ripping their hair out

Given that the Denver Broncos have turned into one of the better teams in the NFL, their schedule may reflect that with notable primetime action. And when an NFL team has a ton of primetime games, it also could mean that their travel and rest schedule is pretty unforgiving, and it seems like that just might be the case, according to Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright:

— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 14, 2025



— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 14, 2025

Allbright also does specifically note that there are "a lot of short week/low rest games."

— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) May 14, 2025

This, honestly, stinks if you ask me. Yes, I understand that there are 31 other NFL teams, and about 12 of them are awful, so the NFL surely wants to prop up the better teams that make for great TV, but the Broncos might be getting the short end of the stick with their schedule here in 2025.

The worst-case scenario is that this travel/rest schedule is so tough that it actually impacts their performance on the field. Denver has improved on their win total in each of the last two seasons, and you can tell that this team is on the cusp of something great, so the last thing the team and fans surely want is a brutal travel schedule that potentially knocks them down a win in the grand scheme of things.

Allbright also notes in the first tweet that Denver will have multiple Thursday Night Football games, which may also be a disadvantage - we know the team plays on Christmas Day against the Kansas City Chiefs, which is a Thursday, so there should be an expectation that another TNF game will be announced sometime on Wednesday.

Let's hope that Sean Payton and the rest of the Denver Broncos coaching staff knows how to get this team in a position to be ready for the games that end up being on shortened weeks.