Broncos given underwhelming record prediction for the 2025 NFL Season

The Denver Broncos won 10 games in the 2024 NFL Season. Do they have what it takes to improve on their win total in 2025?

Many people in the NFL world last year thought the Broncos were going to win just three or four games in 2024, and not only did they win more than double that, but they ended up in the postseason, proving a ton of people wrong along the way.

Bo Nix was a crucial part of this, but the head coaching expertise of Sean Payton was also a huge factor in the team's success. Given all the talent that the Broncos added this offseason, there are predictions out there that have Denver winning the AFC West.

Some people have been bold enough to lump this team in with other contenders in the NFL as well. One of the more well-known figures in the NFL landscape released his record predictions for every team, and his prediction for the Broncos is kind of disappointing.

Denver Broncos predicted to go 11-6 in the 2025 NFL Season

Adam Rank of the NFL Network predicted records for every single NFL team, and he predicted the Denver Broncos to go 11-6 in the 2025 season, a one-win improvement from the previous season.

Now yes, going 11-6 would be an improvement from their 10-7 record in 2025, but Denver did win 10 of their final 15 games, and Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace over the team's final eight games of the season. When you lump in all the talent they added this offseason, it would actually be a slight disappointment if they only won 11 games.

This seems crazy to think, but it's honestly true - I could argue that anything fewer than a 12-win season would be a disappointment, as this team has gone in the right direction for multiple years now. Denver's ceiling may be 13 or 14 wins, but an 11-6 record prediction actually does feel a bit on the low end.