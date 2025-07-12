Former Broncos All-Pro without a job deserves an obvious training camp invite

There are some former Denver Broncos out on the market who deserve a training camp invitation.

The Broncos actually do have many former players still out on the open market, but as we approach training camp, more roster spots could be filled. Teams will usually dip back into the free agency market following a notable injury, and while injuries are devastating, it's a part of the game.

The next free agency splurge should come in late July and go throughout the preseason. Anyway, this former Denver Broncos All-Pro does deserve an invitation to a training camp in 2025.

Justin Simmons should be signed to a team before training camp

The four-time second-team All-Pro was on the Denver Broncos from the 2016-2023 seasons. Shockingly cut following the 2023 season, Simmons signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons and actually had another good year, despite the Falcons not having a very good defense at all.

Now set to play in his age-32 season, Simmons may not have much longer as a starter in the NFL. He's been in the NFL since 2016 and has only been on one winning team during his career; he's also never played in a postseason game. The lone winning season he has been a part of was back in 2016 when the Broncos went 9-7 but missed the playoffs.

It's actually kind of sad when you think about it, but that's how the cookie crumbles sometimes. Justin Simmons is still a starting-caliber player and probably does want to sign with a contender for 2025 - and I don't blame him for that. With the Broncos overhauling their safety room over the last two offseasons, there may not be a spot for Simmons, but you have to assume that a team will come calling at some point.

If nothing else, Justin Simmons' wealth of experience could come into play here and could greatly help out a secondary on a contending team. Simmons deserves a training camp invitation.