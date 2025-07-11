All signs point to trouble for this Broncos veteran heading into camp

The Denver Broncos may have some interesting position battles as 2025 training camp approaches.

Now one of the better teams in the NFL, every single roster spot for the Broncos is going to be valuable - this team is beyond the rebuild, and they honestly arrived onto the scene a year early in 2024. This team is absolutely flirting with contender status in 2025 and beyond, so it's more important than ever to ensure the right roster decisions are being made.

One of the key positions the Broncos have to see an improvement on in the 2025 NFL Season is running back. The team let Javonte Williams walk in free agency but drafted RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and also signed JK Dobbins in free agency.

All of a sudden, the team's RB room seems quite deep with Harvey, Dobbins, and second-year back Audric Estime, but these players could put this other RB veteran's roster spot up in the air.

Jaleel McLaughlin's roster spot could be in deep trouble

Jaleel McLaughlin should truly not be viewed as being 'safe' for the roster in 2025. McLaughlin had a nice 2023 season with the Broncos, as he racked up 570 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns. Many expected the undrafted free agent to then take a step forward in 2024, but he didn't. Not only did he average a whole yard fewer per carry, but he finished with just 572 yards and three touchdowns.

McLaughlin does have the skillset to be that change-of-pace back, but the Broncos didn't see an increase in production, as he was even less efficient as a runner. Furthermore, Denver didn't use a draft pick or a free agency contract on the RB, so it's not like the team has a ton of resources invested into him.

With Estime, Harvey, and Dobbins all being added after McLaughlin, the shifty running back could see his roster spot disappear in the 2025 NFL Offseason as we get closer to training camp.