Cowboys are about to make same Javonte Williams mistake the Broncos made

The Dallas Cowboys might be poised to make a massive mistake with their running back room - a similar mistake that the Denver Broncos just made.

One of the biggest weaknesses on the Broncos roster heading into the 2025 NFL Offseason was their running back unit. The team let Javonte Williams leave in free agency and sign with the Dallas Cowboys for pennies.

Denver then drafted RJ Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed JK Dobbins in June. On paper, the team's RB room is a lot more talented than it was in previous seasons, as it might not be wise to count out Audric Estime and Jaleel McLaughlin.

But back to the Cowboys for a second - they seem poised to make the same Javonte Williams mistake that the Broncos just made...

Javonte Williams could have a huge role for the Dallas Cowboys in 2025

Right now, it seems like Williams is the favorite to begin the year as the RB1 for Dallas. Williams is only set to play in his age-25 season, but he's been dismal ever since the start of the 2023 NFL Season. Over the last two years, Williams has rushed for just 1,287 yards on 356 carries, averaging 3.6 yards per tote.

He's good in pass protection, and that's a reason why he will get on the field, but in most every else, he just flat-out isn't good. Williams used to thrive on running between the tackles and shedding tacklers. He's a tough, bowling-ball type of runner who used to wear down opponents.

But after that knee injury in 2022, he seems to have lost some of that juice, and seeing as he isn't very fast or quick, there's not much left with the RB besides his pass protection.

The Cowboys did draft two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft and also signed Miles Sanders, but somehow, Javonte Williams seems to be in line to start for them in 2025. This could be a massive mistake.