Bo Nix praise gets shut down by the most predictable source imaginable

It must be an unwritten rule somewhere that if someone says something positive about Bo Nix, there must be an equal and opposite reaction in the other direction. Nix has been receiving unwarranted hate since he was the quarterback of the Auburn Tigers, but part of that comes with the territory of being a starting QB at a high level of football.

But as Nix has made it to the NFL and, frankly, much further than anyone who evaluates NFL Draft prospects would have ever expected, it feels like folks are scraping and clawing to hold firmly to their pre-draft takes about Nix being a checkdown merchant, not being good enough for the NFL, and finding any excuse to diminish his rookie year in the league.

Nix is coming off a historic rookie season with the Denver Broncos in which he threw 29 touchdown passes and had 34 touchdowns in total, which was the most among all rookies last year. Including Jayden Daniels, who won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Recently, former Heisman Trophy winner and media personality Robert Griffin III posted some very harmless support of Nix on Twitter/X. And it won't surprise anyone who ended up pushing back on the praise.

ESPN can't help but detract from public praise of Bo Nix

After watching all of his film from last year, Bo Nix is the most underrated QB in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/eh4b6OxY5G — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) July 10, 2025

As you can see, there's nothing wrong with this post from Griffin nor is there anything untrue about it. Nix has been underrated, if anything, after his rookie season, which wasn't properly recognized by the media as one of the best rookie years we've ever seen from a QB in league history. That's just a fact. As much as people want to be cautious with their optimism over Nix, and as much as people want to diminish what he did because of his lack of production in the first few weeks of the season, he undeniably had a historic year.

His 34 total touchdowns last year are the third-most total touchdowns for a rookie QB in league history behind Justin Herbert (36) and Cam Newton (35).

But one notable Bo Nix detractor, especially from the pre-draft process, was triggered by Griffin's positive comment about Nix.

Across the back half of last season (Weeks 10-18), Bo Nix threw the ball behind the line of scrimmage on 35.3% of his dropbacks (led the league) and averaged 0.24 EPA per dropback (5th-best) on such attempts https://t.co/PWqKraVrJz — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) July 11, 2025

What's hilarious about this comment from Ben Solak, who has been a consistent and extremely notable detractor of Nix, is that it disregards any context. The charts he posts and the stats he is clinging to as part of his argument do not take into account the short passing game being an extension of the Broncos' non-existent running game, nor do they take into account the team's concerted effort to get Marvin Mims more involved in the offense at this exact point in the season.

After the trade deadline -- starting in Week 10 -- the Broncos began to unlock Mims as more of a gadget player within their offense. In Weeks 1-9, Mims averaged 1.7 targets per game. In Weeks 10-18, he averaged 4.6 targets per game. That's almost triple the involvement in the offense, and that doesn't include the team's attemps at getting Troy Franklin more involved down the stretch, which included shorter passes as well.

It's hilarious that you're not allowed to say good things about Bo Nix, when Patrick Mahomes had the highest percentage of passes at or behind the line of scrimmage last season of any quarterback since 2005. But if Bo Nix, who was among the NFL's leaders in big plays as well.

Solak was the one who said Nix was "cosplaying" as a pocket quarterback early last season. It's frustrating to see these media types with agendas and axes to grind trying to put a young player down as his career is getting going. When the player plays well, there's data to support that it wasn't as good as you think. When the player doesn't play well, it's exactly like they expected.

There are ways to never be wrong if you're a media personality. Just constantly keep telling people -- and yourself -- that you're right.