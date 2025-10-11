Broncos get untimely injury update on Jets pass rusher before Sunday's matchup

The New York Jets have recorded just three sacks over their last four games, but that figures to change this week. The Jets are expecting to have pass rusher Jermaine Johnson II back from injury in London on Sunday. Johnson has missed the past few games with an ankle injury after missing most of the 2024 season with a right Achilles tendon tear.

Johnson was a presence in the backfield in his last full season on the field, totaling 7.5 sacks in 2023 with the Jets. He hasn't recorded any since due to his injuries, but the Broncos absolutely cannot take his presence lightly. His return should provide a nice jolt to the Jets' defensive unit, and Johnson has shown the ability before to wreck games. After all, Johnson recorded a sack against the Broncos in their 2023 matchup, which the Jets won.

He joins an already solid Jets front seven, which will go up against a Broncos offensive line that is among the best in football, but will be tested this week. Denver enters their first matchup using a backup offensive lineman after the injury to Ben Powers. If there ever was a game for a defense to try and force extra pressure upon the Broncos, it would be this week.

Jermaine Johnson II's return is poorly timed for the Broncos

For the Broncos, the return of Jermaine Johnson II is unfortunate. The Broncos are using a reserve offensive lineman for the first time in over a year and will need to use this week's game as a chance to evaluate their options for Powers' replacement. Denver very likely would have preferred to have this evaluation game come against the same Jets' front that has less than a sack a game since Week 2.

Johnson will become the third first-round selection on the Jets' line, leaving Harrison Phillips as the only Day 2 selection they deploy up front. He'll line up on the outside against the Broncos' elite duo of tackles. Still, his pressure could force Denver to provide more help outside, either limiting their usage of tight ends in the passing game or forcing the Broncos to provide less attention to the likes of Quinnen Williams up the middle.

Regardless of how the Broncos decide to approach the return of Johnson II, his presence could have a significant impact on the game. Johnson deserves more attention than his backups otherwise would have, which could open up more room for their pass rush unit to get to Bo Nix. Nix has only been sacked five times so far this year, but the Jets could add to that total quickly on Sunday morning.