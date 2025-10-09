3 bold predictions for the Denver Broncos in Week 6 against the Jets

The Denver Broncos look to beat the Jets for the second year in a row. Let's make three bold predictions for the game. Denver seeks their third win in a row and a solid 4-2 start with a win over the winless Jets. If the Broncos had to choose their opponent for an international game right after an emotional win, it just might have been the Jets.

New York truly cannot do much at all well besides run the ball and lose, but there is always a chance that the Broncos get stuck in a trap game, and that's really the only scenario where this team loses. When you dig deep at some numbers, this could turn out to be a huge game for Denver on both sides of the ball.

We made some bold predictions for the game and will try to go 3/3 this week.

Bold predictions for the Denver Broncos against the New York Jets

Bo Nix throws for a season-high four touchdowns

The New York Jets have allowed 11 touchdown passes this year, which is the third-most in the NFL. They have zero interceptions, one of two teams with none, and have allowed an opposing passer rating of 114.3, which is the third-highest in the NFL. This secondary has arguably been the worst in the NFL this year, and it could shape up to be a very prolific game for Bo Nix. Denver's second-year QB is going to continue his strong play in 2025 with a four-touchdown performance, which would be his season-high thus far.

JK Dobbins has another 100-yard game

JK Dobbins had the Broncos' first 100-yard game in the Sean Payton era against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. He's going to follow that up with another 100-yard performance against the Jets. New York has given up the fifth-most rushing yards in the NFL this year with 702, and they allow 4.5 yards per carry, so teams can run on this defense. Dobbins has been one of the team's best players this year, and he's going to have himself another solid day on the ground.

Denver Broncos intercept Justin Fields twice

Justin Fields has not been good this year; don't let the statistics fool you. His 100.1 passer rating is great, but a majority of the production has been in garbage time, as the Jets have gotten blown out more times than not. Fields has also been sacked 10 times in four games and obviously holds onto the ball for too long. The Broncos have only had one interception this year and are simply due for a few more takeaways. The team will intercept Fields two times in London in a game where things continue to come crashing down for the Jets.